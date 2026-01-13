 Emraan Hashmi's Flight From Mumbai Fails To Land At Ahmedabad Airport, Diverted To Jaipur: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEmraan Hashmi's Flight From Mumbai Fails To Land At Ahmedabad Airport, Diverted To Jaipur: Report

Emraan Hashmi's Flight From Mumbai Fails To Land At Ahmedabad Airport, Diverted To Jaipur: Report

Actor Emraan Hashmi was reportedly travelling to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming web show, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. According to an Instagram account, the flight didn't land at Ahmedabad airport and was diverted to Jaipur. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Emraan Hashmi | Instagram

Actor Emraan Hashmi was reportedly travelling to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming web show, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. According to Instant Bollywood, the actor was flying with Akasa Air, and the plane was unable to land at Ahmedabad airport, and was diverted to Jaipur airport, where all the passengers were safely landed.

According to the Instagram account, Akasa Air flight QP 1781, operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8, departed Mumbai at 8:40 a.m. on January 13, 2026, and was scheduled to arrive at Ahmedabad Airport around 10:00 a.m. As the aircraft approached Ahmedabad, it faced difficulties during landing.

The pilots attempted to land twice, but both attempts were aborted, due to which the aircraft had to climb back into the air again. After the repeated unsuccessful tries to land, a decision was made to divert the flight to Jaipur, where it landed safely.

FPJ Shorts
GATE Admit Card 2026 Issued At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details Here
GATE Admit Card 2026 Issued At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details Here
GTU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download
GTU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House In Canada’s Brampton - VIDEO
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
Lohri 2026: List Of Traditional & Popular Foods To Serve On This Day
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Zero Tolerance For Such Content': 67 Songs Promoting Mafia Lifestyle, Gun Culture REMOVED From...

'Zero Tolerance For Such Content': 67 Songs Promoting Mafia Lifestyle, Gun Culture REMOVED From...

Emraan Hashmi's Flight From Mumbai Fails To Land At Ahmedabad Airport, Diverted To Jaipur: Report

Emraan Hashmi's Flight From Mumbai Fails To Land At Ahmedabad Airport, Diverted To Jaipur: Report

Singer Karan Aujla's Wife Palak Aujla Shares FIRST Post Amid Husband's Cheating Allegations—Check...

Singer Karan Aujla's Wife Palak Aujla Shares FIRST Post Amid Husband's Cheating Allegations—Check...

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First...

Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First...