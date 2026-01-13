Emraan Hashmi's Flight From Mumbai Fails To Land At Ahmedabad Airport, Diverted To Jaipur: Report

Emraan Hashmi | Instagram

Actor Emraan Hashmi was reportedly travelling to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming web show, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. According to Instant Bollywood, the actor was flying with Akasa Air, and the plane was unable to land at Ahmedabad airport, and was diverted to Jaipur airport, where all the passengers were safely landed.

According to the Instagram account, Akasa Air flight QP 1781, operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8, departed Mumbai at 8:40 a.m. on January 13, 2026, and was scheduled to arrive at Ahmedabad Airport around 10:00 a.m. As the aircraft approached Ahmedabad, it faced difficulties during landing.

The pilots attempted to land twice, but both attempts were aborted, due to which the aircraft had to climb back into the air again. After the repeated unsuccessful tries to land, a decision was made to divert the flight to Jaipur, where it landed safely.