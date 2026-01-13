 Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAmid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'

Amid cheating allegations against Karan Aujla, an Australian DJ claimed the singer had been DM’ing her as well, saying she could share proof. Her video went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. Earlier, a US-based artist alleged a secret relationship with Aujla despite his marriage. The singer and his wife, Palak Aujla, have not responded to the allegations.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too' | Instagram @djswanmusik

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla continues to face controversy as fresh claims surface online amid ongoing cheating allegations against him. After a US-based artist accused the singer of maintaining a “private relationship” despite being married, another woman has now entered the conversation, intensifying the social media storm.

Earlier, a US-based musician known as msgorimusic, part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym, alleged that she was involved with Aujla without knowing he was married to Palak Aujla. She claimed she was later “silenced and publicly shamed,” alleging that efforts were made to suppress her version of events. In statements shared online, she said law enforcement authorities in Canada and the US were looking into the matter and that a major US media outlet was preparing to interview her.

Karan Aujla is facing allegations after a US based artist claimed that he was in a relationship with her while being married. She says she was unaware of his marital status at the time.
byu/Life-Eggplant6761 inInstaCelebsGossip

Amid this ongoing controversy, a new video has gone viral on Instagram, posted by @djswanmusik, who is said to be an Australian celebrity DJ currently residing in Delhi. In the viral reel, the woman made a bold claim, writing in overlaid text, “Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he’s a cheat.” She further added, “I can also show proofs btw,” sparking intense reactions online.

The comments section quickly filled with divided opinions. While some netizens questioned her timing and accused her of drawing attention amid the controversy, others urged her to share evidence to prove her claims.

FPJ Shorts
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing
Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes
Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification

One user commented, "It's okay! Everybody knows, you’ve gotta mess with the one above you to make headlines." While one user commented, "Don't get pressurized to be silent....take care." Another user commented, "Expose that fake goat of the Punjabi industry."

So far, Karan Aujla has not issued any public response to either the original allegations or the new claims circulating online. His wife, Palak Aujla, has also remained silent on the matter. As speculation continues to grow across social media platforms, fans and observers await an official statement to bring clarity to the escalating controversy surrounding the singer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist

Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...

Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...

Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut...

Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut...

Plan Ahead! Alcohol Sale Banned In Mumbai From January 13 to 16; Check Full List Of Dry Days This...

Plan Ahead! Alcohol Sale Banned In Mumbai From January 13 to 16; Check Full List Of Dry Days This...