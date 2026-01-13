Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too' | Instagram @djswanmusik

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla continues to face controversy as fresh claims surface online amid ongoing cheating allegations against him. After a US-based artist accused the singer of maintaining a “private relationship” despite being married, another woman has now entered the conversation, intensifying the social media storm.

Earlier, a US-based musician known as msgorimusic, part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym, alleged that she was involved with Aujla without knowing he was married to Palak Aujla. She claimed she was later “silenced and publicly shamed,” alleging that efforts were made to suppress her version of events. In statements shared online, she said law enforcement authorities in Canada and the US were looking into the matter and that a major US media outlet was preparing to interview her.

Amid this ongoing controversy, a new video has gone viral on Instagram, posted by @djswanmusik, who is said to be an Australian celebrity DJ currently residing in Delhi. In the viral reel, the woman made a bold claim, writing in overlaid text, “Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he’s a cheat.” She further added, “I can also show proofs btw,” sparking intense reactions online.

The comments section quickly filled with divided opinions. While some netizens questioned her timing and accused her of drawing attention amid the controversy, others urged her to share evidence to prove her claims.

One user commented, "It's okay! Everybody knows, you’ve gotta mess with the one above you to make headlines." While one user commented, "Don't get pressurized to be silent....take care." Another user commented, "Expose that fake goat of the Punjabi industry."

So far, Karan Aujla has not issued any public response to either the original allegations or the new claims circulating online. His wife, Palak Aujla, has also remained silent on the matter. As speculation continues to grow across social media platforms, fans and observers await an official statement to bring clarity to the escalating controversy surrounding the singer.