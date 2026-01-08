Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Astrologer Predicts Which Film Will Become Bigger Hit - Deets Inside

Toxic / Dhurandhar | Instagram

Yash starrer Toxic is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. However, it won't be getting a solo release, as Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is also slated to released on the same date. Dhurandhar has already created a strong buzz at the box office, and it has become one of the highest grossing Indian films. So, it is expected to be the clash of titans at the box office during Eid this year. But, which film become the bigger hit?

An astrologer named Prashanth Kini has shared his prediction about Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 on X. When an X user asked "Guruji what will happen for yash toxic Film (sic)." So, he replied, "Rocking Star Yash's next TOXIC will become HIT that's all.. But won't become another KGF.....!! (sic)."

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2

When another X user questioned him about Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 clash, Kini tweeted, "DHURANDHAR-2 will outsmart TOXIC...!! (sic)" He further wrote, "DHURANDHAR-2 fail to cross DHURANDHAR Box-office collections...!! TOXIC will fail to cross DHURANDHAR-2 Box-office collections....!! (sic)."

Toxic Teaser

The teaser of Toxic was released on Thursday, on Yash's 40th birthday. The teaser has received a mixed response. While Yash fans are loving it, some netizens feel it has nothing new to offer. The intimate scene in the teaser has also become the talk of the town.

Toxic Cast

Apart from Yash, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The posters of the actresses were released in the past few days, and it grabbed everyone's attention.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, it has been more than a month Dhurandhar was released, but the film is still performing well at the box office. Till now, it has minted Rs. 786 crore, and it is at the fourth position in the highest-grossing Indian movies list.