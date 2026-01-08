 Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Astrologer Predicts Which Film Will Become Bigger Hit - Deets Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentToxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Astrologer Predicts Which Film Will Become Bigger Hit - Deets Inside

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Astrologer Predicts Which Film Will Become Bigger Hit - Deets Inside

Yash starrer Toxic is all set to release on March 19, 2026. The film won't get a solo release, and it will clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2. An Astrologer has predicted which film will become a bigger hit at the box office.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Toxic / Dhurandhar | Instagram

Yash starrer Toxic is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. However, it won't be getting a solo release, as Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is also slated to released on the same date. Dhurandhar has already created a strong buzz at the box office, and it has become one of the highest grossing Indian films. So, it is expected to be the clash of titans at the box office during Eid this year. But, which film become the bigger hit?

An astrologer named Prashanth Kini has shared his prediction about Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 on X. When an X user asked "Guruji what will happen for yash toxic Film (sic)." So, he replied, "Rocking Star Yash's next TOXIC will become HIT that's all.. But won't become another KGF.....!! (sic)."

Read Also
Toxic Teaser: 'No Male Director Is Man Enough...'; Ram Gopal Varma Praises Geetu Mohandas As Yash's...
article-image

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2

When another X user questioned him about Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 clash, Kini tweeted, "DHURANDHAR-2 will outsmart TOXIC...!! (sic)" He further wrote, "DHURANDHAR-2 fail to cross DHURANDHAR Box-office collections...!! TOXIC will fail to cross DHURANDHAR-2 Box-office collections....!! (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Resolving Every Citizen’s Grievance Is Government’s Commitment,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath At Janta Darshan In Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Resolving Every Citizen’s Grievance Is Government’s Commitment,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath At Janta Darshan In Gorakhpur
'BJP Avoided Solo Thane Contest To Protect Alliance With Eknath Shinde': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'BJP Avoided Solo Thane Contest To Protect Alliance With Eknath Shinde': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
CBI Arrests Telecom Firm’s Area Sales Manager Under Operation Chakra-V In Cybercrime SIM Card Scam
CBI Arrests Telecom Firm’s Area Sales Manager Under Operation Chakra-V In Cybercrime SIM Card Scam
Utpal Sanghvi, Christ Church, Maneckji Cooper & Nita Mukesh Ambani Impress On Action-Packed Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Utpal Sanghvi, Christ Church, Maneckji Cooper & Nita Mukesh Ambani Impress On Action-Packed Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football

Toxic Teaser

The teaser of Toxic was released on Thursday, on Yash's 40th birthday. The teaser has received a mixed response. While Yash fans are loving it, some netizens feel it has nothing new to offer. The intimate scene in the teaser has also become the talk of the town.

Toxic Cast

Apart from Yash, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The posters of the actresses were released in the past few days, and it grabbed everyone's attention.

Read Also
'Pakistan Se Galey Mil Lo Jaa Kar': After Dhurandhar Anupama Chopra Reviews Ikkis, Praises Sriram...
article-image

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, it has been more than a month Dhurandhar was released, but the film is still performing well at the box office. Till now, it has minted Rs. 786 crore, and it is at the fourth position in the highest-grossing Indian movies list.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup After Dating For Less Than A Year: Report

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup After Dating For Less Than A Year: Report

Anupamaa Written Update, January 8: Pakhi Decides To Marry Diwakar Despite Entire Family Going...

Anupamaa Written Update, January 8: Pakhi Decides To Marry Diwakar Despite Entire Family Going...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 8: Anita Dies After Revealing Abhira & Meher's...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 8: Anita Dies After Revealing Abhira & Meher's...

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Astrologer Predicts Which Film Will Become Bigger Hit - Deets Inside

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: Astrologer Predicts Which Film Will Become Bigger Hit - Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan Controversy: 'It Is Not A F**king Joke'; Content Creator Claims He Received Calls To...

Kartik Aaryan Controversy: 'It Is Not A F**king Joke'; Content Creator Claims He Received Calls To...