Singer Karan Aujla's Wife Palak Aujla Shares FIRST Post Amid Husband's Cheating Allegations—Check It Out

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is at the centre of a growing controversy after a US-based artist, known on Instagram as msgorimusic and part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, claimed that she was involved in a relationship with him. She alleged that Aujla hid his marital status and engaged in an extramarital relationship.

The allegations have triggered widespread debate on social media and within the global music community.

Palak Aujla's First Post Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Allegations

Amid the ongoing controversy, Karan has remained silent on the matter. However, his wife, Palak Aujla, shared her first Instagram post since the allegations surfaced. On Tuesday, January 13, she took to her Instagram Stories to post a loved-up photo with her husband, in which she is seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

In the picture, Palak is dressed in a navy blue shimmery lehenga, while Aujla is seen wearing a white suit. She also added Aujla's song Winning Speech to the story.

The timing of Palak's post has drawn attention online, with many speculating that the gesture may be a show of support for her husband amid the cheating allegations.

Notably, no caption accompanied the photo.

Karan tied the knot to Palak Aujla, a Canadian makeup artist and businesswoman. She is also the CEO of Maison Palké, a luxury ladies' salon in Dubai, which she co-owns with her husband.

The two, who are childhood sweethearts, got married in 2023 in Mexico. Palak is frequently seen attending Karan Aujla's concerts.