 Karan Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers, Shares SHOCKING Screenshot
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers, Shares SHOCKING Screenshot

Karan Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers, Shares SHOCKING Screenshot

A US-based artist, part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, accused singer Karan Aujla of cheating, claiming she was 'silenced' after their alleged affair. Amid the controversy, she shared a screenshot alleging Aujla's team threatened influencers with legal action to stop the spread of information. She wrote, "I won't be silenced! Stop the manipulation!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for hits like Softly, Jhanjar, Winning Speech, and Tauba Tauba, is under fire after a US-based artist, known on Instagram as msgorimusic and part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, revealed that she was in a 'private' relationship with Aujla, unaware that he was married to Palak Aujlam and accused him of cheating. She also claimed that she was 'silenced and publicly shamed,' alleging that his team contacted an Indian influencer to spread false information in an attempt to cover it up.

US Artist Says Karan Aujla's Team Threatening Influencers To Silence Her

Amid the controversy, the artist shared a shocking screenshot on her Instagram story, showing how Aujla's team allegedly threatened influencers with legal action, apparently trying to prevent the spread of information against him and framing it as an attempt to silence her.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Many influencers have been reaching out to me saying that Aujla team isthreatening to sue them and take them to court because they're trying to silence me again. I won't be silenced and I'm gonna make that clear. Stop the silencing of women! Stop the manipulation!"

FPJ Shorts
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing
ICICI Bank Raises ₹4,000 Crore Via Basel III Bonds, Strengthens Tier 2 Capital Ahead Of Credit Cycle Upswing
Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes
Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
Read Also
'Bullets Went Through My Bedroom Walls': Singer Karan Aujla Reveals Canada House Was Attacked 6...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram story

As of now, Karan Aujla has not yet reacted to the controversy.

Ever since the artist revealed her relationship with Aujla, she has been re-sharing posts on her Instagram stories about how she has been speaking openly about the matter. However, the exact period when she and Karan Aujla were dating is not known.

All About Karan Aujla, Palak Aujla's Marriage

The singer tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Palak Aujla, in Mexico in 2023. The couple met during their teenage years.

Palak Aujla, a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur, frequently attends Karan Aujla's concerts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been...

Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First...

Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First...

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: 'Will Smoking In Slow Motion Still...', Ram Gopal Varma Excited For...

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2: 'Will Smoking In Slow Motion Still...', Ram Gopal Varma Excited For...

Karan Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers,...

Karan Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers,...

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist

Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist