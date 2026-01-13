Karan Aujla Controversy: Women Who Accused Singer Of Affair Claims His Team Threatened Influencers, Shares SHOCKING Screenshot

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for hits like Softly, Jhanjar, Winning Speech, and Tauba Tauba, is under fire after a US-based artist, known on Instagram as msgorimusic and part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, revealed that she was in a 'private' relationship with Aujla, unaware that he was married to Palak Aujlam and accused him of cheating. She also claimed that she was 'silenced and publicly shamed,' alleging that his team contacted an Indian influencer to spread false information in an attempt to cover it up.

US Artist Says Karan Aujla's Team Threatening Influencers To Silence Her

Amid the controversy, the artist shared a shocking screenshot on her Instagram story, showing how Aujla's team allegedly threatened influencers with legal action, apparently trying to prevent the spread of information against him and framing it as an attempt to silence her.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Many influencers have been reaching out to me saying that Aujla team isthreatening to sue them and take them to court because they're trying to silence me again. I won't be silenced and I'm gonna make that clear. Stop the silencing of women! Stop the manipulation!"

As of now, Karan Aujla has not yet reacted to the controversy.

Ever since the artist revealed her relationship with Aujla, she has been re-sharing posts on her Instagram stories about how she has been speaking openly about the matter. However, the exact period when she and Karan Aujla were dating is not known.

All About Karan Aujla, Palak Aujla's Marriage

The singer tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Palak Aujla, in Mexico in 2023. The couple met during their teenage years.

Palak Aujla, a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur, frequently attends Karan Aujla's concerts.