'Bullets Went Through My Bedroom Walls': Singer Karan Aujla Reveals Canada House Was Attacked 6 Times In Extortion Case

Photo Via YouTube/ Figuring Out With Raj Shamani

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, known for hits like Softly, Jhanjar, Winning Speech and Tauba Tauba, revealed that he moved from Canada to Dubai after his house was attacked six times, saying he had to prioritise his family’s safety and that despite the best efforts of police and security, nothing worked. Aujla said he was the first case whose house was shot at in 2019, and the first time, his house was fired at twice in a row.

On Raj Shamani's podcast, the singer added, "It was an extortion case, ki 'Paise de do, show nahi lagane denge, Punjabi nahi aane denge, aap India nahi aa sakte.' Toh woh nahi diya, fir yeh hua. Jab finally thoda sahi chal raha tha, fir ek-do baar firing hui. Mere saath 6 baar yeh ho chuka hai, ki mere pe aur ghar pe firing hui hai. In Canada, the houses are made of wood, so the bullet just goes through. So, there is no safety being inside the house. Police authorities and security are doing their best, but kuch kaam nahi karte hai."

Karan Aujla Says People Claimed He Left Canada Out Of Fear

Further, Karan said that after he moved to Dubai, several people in Punjab claimed he got scared and left, adding that if he were a ‘real Punjabi Jatt,’ he would not have left Canada. However, he responded that he is a real Jatt, but everyone has priorities, and he cannot act immature. He explained that he has seen and experienced a lot in life, losing many close ones to death, something people are not aware of.

He added, "Jab dusri baar firing hui, meri bedroom mein 3-4 goliyaan nikli. Tab kisne nahi pucha tha ki iski wife (Palak Aujla) aur sisters kaise hain? Jab main bahar jata hoon, mereko tension toh nahi honi chahiye ki ghar ke bahar aake koi goli chala dega, meri wife safe hai. Kal mere bachche honge woh safe honge. Main kyu loon yeh sab cheezon ki tension? Main kyu kisiko chance doon mere acchi zindagi ko kharab karne ka."

Karan Aujla Shared He Owned 20–25 Licensed Guns in Canada

Karan also shared that he feels scared about the situation, not his life, as he could fire a gun himself but would then face charges that could damage his career. The singer added that he knows how to shoot and owned 20–25 guns with a firearms license in Canada.

"Main har weekend target shooting karne jata tha in Canada. Par mereko acchi nahi lagti hai, mereko sirf target shooting acchi lagti hai," he concluded.