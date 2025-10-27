 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 27: Noina Plans To Tell Tulsi What Happened Between Her & Mihir In The USA
Hemant warns Mihir about Noina and explains that she has feelings for him. Mihir, however, defends Noina. He says that the mistake was his as he touched her thinking she was Tulsi. But even then, she didn't blame him. Hemant tells him that she is only planting these thoughts in his mind. Mihir decides that after reaching Mumbai, he will tell Tulsi everything and will no longer work with Noina

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, (Monday, October 27), Tulsi and Shobha pick out sarees for Mitali when Pari arrives and comments that their choice isn't good and that Mitali won't wear them. Shobha responds that it has to be done for shagun and gets frustrated. She feels annoyed that Pari always interferes even in good deeds. She advises Tulsi to ignore Pari.

Noina tells her sister Suchu that she is happy because Mihir hugged her last night and also said that he loves her. Noina says it doesn't matter that Mihir took Tulsi's name while getting close to her and kissing her on forehead. She says she is happy that Mihir came close to her and believes that he needs her.

Suchu warns Noina that she is playing a dangerous game. She explains that Tulsi is still a part of Mihir's life and that Noina shouldn't be doing all this with him.

Mihir tells Hemant that he needs to inform Tulsi about what happened between him and Naina last night. He tries calling her, but Tulsi is unable to pick up the call. Mihir is under a lot of tension and he can't wait to inform Tulsi about everything.

Hemant realises what Naina is trying to do with Mihir and confronts her. He tells her that he knows she spiked Mihir's drink and took advantage of him while he was intoxicated. Noina, however, denies it and accuses Hemant of just blaming her. She insists that Mihir himself said "I love you" and claims that she saw love for herself in his eyes. Hemant warns Naina to stay away from Mihir, adding that to him, Mihir and Tulsi are like Lord Ram and Sita.

Suchu, who is right behind Mihir and Hemant on the flight, overhears their conversation. She tells Noina everything she hears. However, Noina insists that before Mihir shares, she will tell Tulsi herself about whatever happened between her and Mihir in USA.

Angad drops Vrinda near her house, and when she tells him he can leave, he replies that he'll leave only after she reaches home safely. In his mind, Angad decides that he should stay away from Vrinda now, as her wedding is approaching.

Suhas is upset with Vrinda and gets angry at her. He finds out that Angad came to drop Vrinda home. Vrinda tries to explain what happened and that she had called him first to pick her up. However, Suhas becomes even angrier, thinking that the two of them had gone out together.

