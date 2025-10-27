Satish Shah Prayer Meet Photos: Rupali Ganguly, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan & Others Pay Tribute In Mumbai

A prayer meet for veteran actor Satish Shah was held in Mumbai on Monday (October 27), as friends, colleagues, and admirers from the film and television fraternity gathered to pay their final respects. Shah, who passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure, was remembered as one of the most versatile and beloved performers in Indian entertainment.

The event saw an emotional turnout of industry members, including actors, directors, and producers who had worked closely with Shah over the years. Among those spotted were Supriya Pathak, Shabana Azmi, Johnny Lever, Rupali Ganguly, Rakesh Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha, all of whom shared fond memories of the late actor.

Take a look at the photos of the celebrities who paid tribute to Shah at his prayer meet:

Veteran actress Sulabha Arya | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actor and director JD Majethia | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actors Varun Badola and Anju Mahendru | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Singer Sonu Nigam | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Rupali Ganguly | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Raza Murad | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress and producer Supriya Pilgaonkar | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Rajesh Kumar | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor-comedian Johny Lever with wife Sujatha Lever | Photo by Varinder Chawla

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam with actor Deven Bhojani | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Shailesh Lodha | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles in classics like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and Main Hoon Na, Shah had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. His contribution to both television and cinema earned him a place among the industry’s most respected figures.

Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. His last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground in Vile Parle on October 26. Several of Satish's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars, among others, were present to pay their respects.

Satish's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, spoke about his final moments to ANI, saying that Satish was having lunch at 2 pm at his Bandra home when he suddenly collapsed after taking a single bite. "The ambulance took about half an hour to arrive, and we transported him to the hospital, where he was declared dead," added the manager.

Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.