 Watch Haq Trailer: Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Face Off In A Powerful Legal Battle Over Faith & Justice
Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, unveiled the film's intriguing trailer on Monday (October 27). Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film delves into a woman's fight against the system and society. It is inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgment (Shah Bano case).

Haq presents a tense courtroom drama that raises questions about faith, identity, and justice. The story follows Shazia, played by Yami, whose pursuit of truth challenges both personal and societal boundaries. Emraan portrays her husband, a lawyer whose courtroom clash with Shazia leads to a nationwide debate.

The trailer features some intense courtroom scenes and gives a glimpse of the lead actors' fierce and emotional performances.

Speaking about her role, Yami said, "This story moved me deeply. It’s not just Shazia’s fight - it’s a reflection of the strength and resilience of countless women who’ve been told to stay silent. This film is more than a role for me. Its a reminder that it takes just one voice to make a difference."

Emraan added, "The courtroom becomes a warzone of ideas, faith, identity, love, and justice colliding all at once. It’s powerful, provocative, and deeply human."

article-image

Director Suparn S Varma stated, "HAQ is more than a courtroom battle, it’s the story of a voice that shook the nation. When women were expected to stay silent, one voice echoed across the nation. It is a story of courage, self-respect, and an unwavering fight for identity, dignity, and equality."

The cast og Haq also includes Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, Aseem Hattangady, and debutante Vartika Singh in a key role. Based on Jigna Vora's book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti, Haq explores whether justice can truly be separated from religion.

Haq is all set to release in theatres on November 7, 2025. It is produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.

