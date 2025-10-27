'I'm Not For Sale': Shashi Tharoor Shuts Down Troll Accusing Him Of 'Paid Review' For Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor gave a befitting reply to a social media user who accused him of writing a "paid review" for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

After Tharoor posted a glowing review of the Netflix series, a troll commented, "Shashi Tharoor new side business - Paid reviews." However, the senior politician was in no mood to ignore the troll and he decided to shut him down.

On Monday (October 27), Tharoor replied, "I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind."

On October 26, the Congress leader had shared his thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and praised Aryan's work. He also tagged Shah Rukh's account and said he must be proud of his son's work.

Tharoor called the web series 'OTT gold'. "I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD," he wrote.

His review further read, "Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit - and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes."

"The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan - you’ve delivered a masterpiece: TheBa***dsOfBollywood is brilliant! @iamsrk: from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud," he concluded his post.

The series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, and Gautami Kapoor among others.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood also features cameos from the biggest stars of Bollywood including Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, and SS Rajamouli, among many others.