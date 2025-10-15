Raghav Juyal Reveals Why He Initially Rejected Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'My Role Was Just A Small Part Cracking Jokes' - EXCLUSIVE

Raghav Juyal, the 'King of Slow Motion' and a powerhouse performer, has recently been making waves for his incredible role in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. Known for his unique dance style and infectious charm, Raghav impressed one and all with his role of Parvaiz in the show.

The actor recently joined The Free Press Journal for an exclusive conversation and opened up about why he initially hesitated to take up 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood', how he trusted Aryan’s vision, and his memorable experience working alongside Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Raghav admitted that when he first read the script for 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood', he wasn’t entirely convinced. “When I read the script, my role barely had any significance. The focus was on everyone else’s family backgrounds, and my character was just a small part cracking jokes. I told Aryan, ‘I don’t understand; I have nothing here.’ He said, ‘I have full faith in you. You have faith in me. I have faith in this project. This character is going to be big, I guarantee you.’ I trusted his faith, and I decided to go for it because I wanted to be part of Aryan’s debut. I love that family; I have a special affection for them. And after the show, it was just crazy. It turned out exactly as he promised.”

Raghav revealed his work in 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' got him a strong role in one of Shah Rukh Khan's big projects. Talking about the same, he said, "I worked so hard so that people would watch it and recognise it. People gave me so much love through this series that I feel very lucky that they are seeing my talent. Not even just the public - directors and producers are also seeing it. They are casting me as a lead everywhere. It’s because of this project that Shah Rukh sir gave me such an important role in his next big project. So everything is happening for me.”

Raghav also reflected on his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan, emphasising the superstar’s humility and generosity. “I never really cared about other people’s insecurities or comparisons. I’ve never faced that and I focus solely on my work. Who could be bigger than Shah Rukh Khan? No one. I remember doing a scene with him, and the claps I got… Shah Rukh sir came over, hugged me, kissed my forehead, and said, ‘Son, you did really well.’ That’s the sign of a true superstar - someone so big yet so free of insecurities, who can genuinely appreciate others. He chose me for that role, put the camera on me, and gave me that opportunity. I’ve been very lucky in this industry to meet amazing, supportive people who understood me and recognized my talent.”