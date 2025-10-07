Raghav Juyal Recalls Watching Horses Mate With Salman Khan At His Panvel Farmhouse: 'I Had Never Seen Anything Like It In My Life'

Actor Raghav Juyal recently shared an interesting and rather unexpected story from his time at superstar Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Raghav opened up about the fun-filled experiences he had while spending time with Bollywood's Bhaijaan.

Talking about Salman's hospitality, Raghav said, "He's a giver. The kind of fun we had there was of another level. He loves to take care of people; he loves to host. Bhayankar party… Then I watched horses mating as well. He said, 'Let's go watch horses mate'. It was 3 am. I'd never seen anything like it in my life."

Sharing more details, the actor added, "His farmhouse is incredible fun. He has dirt bikes that you can drive through waterfalls and streams. It was better than a five-star experience. He has a randomness. Parties go on all night. The ATVs come out at 4 am. Earth alag chal raha hai, aur unka world alag chal raha hai."

Raghav and Salman worked together in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. The action-comedy followed the story of Salman's character, Bhaijaan, and his three younger brothers. Raghav played the role of Ishq, one of the brothers, opposite Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is now receiving appreciation for his performance as Parvaiz, the funny best friend of Lakshya's character, in Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Fans have especially loved his on-screen chemistry with Lakshya and his hilarious scene with Emraan Hashmi.

Up next, Raghav will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the much-awaited film King. He also has Nani-starrer The Paradise in the pipeline.