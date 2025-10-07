Deepika Padukone Wears Hijab In Abu Dhabi Ad With Ranveer Singh, 'Disappointed' Netizens Say 'Itna Bharat Ke Liye Karte Toh...' - VIDEO

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently making headlines for their advertisement for Abu Dhabi, in which they are seen praising and exploring the city. However, netizens have mixed reactions to their video. While some praised the ad, others trolled the actress' look.

In the video, Ranveer is heard saying, "90 AD... can you imagine this level of detailing in 90 AD? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be if they made a statue of me." To this, Deepika replied, "You definitely deserve to be in a museum."

Later in the clip, Deepika is seen wearing a hijab as she visits the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, honouring the sanctity and traditions of the place. The actress looks graceful in an abaya, paired with a matching headscarf. Complementing her, Ranveer sports a sherwani, and beard.

Fans react to Deepika and Ranveer's video

Praising Deepika's look, a user wrote on Instagram, "She's definitely the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in hijab."

"The most handsome Ranveer and the cutest Deepika," wrote another user.

"Ohh Deepika you look so gorgeous in abaya," read another comment.

"Never thought id see Deepika in an abaya. Absolutely stunning," another fan wrote.

Netizens troll the actors

Slamming Deepika and Ranveer, a user wrote, "Itna kaam bharat ke liye karte yahi log to bharat desh kafi aage nikal jata."

Another wrote, "I don't think they ever prompted India like this."

"Uncle-aunty doesn't know about India!!🌵 finally showing your loyalty," another comment read.

"Remember Deepika Padukone's video 'My Choice?' To wear a Bindi or not, my choice. 'I decide the clothes I wear'. Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab. What happened to 'My Choice?'," asked another user.

"Jitne bhi celebrity hai India ko kyu promote nahi karte," wrote another user in the comments section.

"Highly disappointed. So let down by you. For money they can accept any religion that's it !! I don't find any cuteness except money and business in it, poor peoples," read a comment.

Another user wrote, "Islamic grooming has begun. What more can be expected from Bollywood actors."