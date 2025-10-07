 Taylor Swift Stuns In ₹34 Lakhs Sequin Dress For Selena Gomez's Wedding With Benny Blanco
HomeLifestyleTaylor Swift Stuns In ₹34 Lakhs Sequin Dress For Selena Gomez's Wedding With Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift Stuns In ₹34 Lakhs Sequin Dress For Selena Gomez's Wedding With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's wedding, held on September 27, 2025, was a star-studded yet heartwarming affair, attended by Hollywood A-listers, but it was Taylor's presence that made headlines worldwide.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez's Wedding | Instagram

Selena and Taylor's heartwarming moment

A week after her wedding, Selena gave fans a peek into the celebrations by sharing unseen moments from her 20-year-long friendship with Taylor on Instagram. "In honour of Showgirl... blessed to have you by my side, almost 20 years later, gator! I love you, Taylor Swift, forever and always,” Selena expressed, melting hearts across the internet.

Check out the post below:

Taylor in Oscar de la Renta dress

For the wedding festivities, Taylor oozed chic elegance in a glittering gold Oscar de la Renta creation reportedly worth Rs 33.7 lakh (approx. $37,989) as per Modesens’ website. The sleeveless gown featured a corseted nude bodice drenched in sequins, flowing into a voluminous skirt adorned with delicate 3D floral embroidery.

article-image

The hand-crafted details shimmered beautifully under the California sun, giving Taylor an ethereal glow. She styled the look with her signature red lip, soft gold eyeshadow, and a chic swept-up hairstyle.

article-image

Taylor's chic ballgown

Later, for the evening celebrations, Taylor switched into a dramatic black ballgown by Australian designer Maticevski. The linen-silk blend dress boasted a structured bodice and a sculpted full skirt that flattered her statuesque frame.

The 'Life of a Showgirl' fame accessorised her bridesmaid look with a classic gold bangle, a statement watch, and her headline-making diamond engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce.

