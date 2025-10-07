Taylor Swift Stuns In ₹34 Lakhs Sequin Dress For Selena Gomez's Wedding With Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez's Wedding | Instagram

When Selena Gomez tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony in California, all eyes were not just on the bride but also on her best friend of nearly two decades, Taylor Swift. The wedding, held on September 27, 2025, was a star-studded yet heartwarming affair, attended by Hollywood A-listers, but it was Taylor's presence that made headlines worldwide.

Selena and Taylor's heartwarming moment

A week after her wedding, Selena gave fans a peek into the celebrations by sharing unseen moments from her 20-year-long friendship with Taylor on Instagram. "In honour of Showgirl... blessed to have you by my side, almost 20 years later, gator! I love you, Taylor Swift, forever and always,” Selena expressed, melting hearts across the internet.

Taylor in Oscar de la Renta dress

For the wedding festivities, Taylor oozed chic elegance in a glittering gold Oscar de la Renta creation reportedly worth Rs 33.7 lakh (approx. $37,989) as per Modesens’ website. The sleeveless gown featured a corseted nude bodice drenched in sequins, flowing into a voluminous skirt adorned with delicate 3D floral embroidery.

The hand-crafted details shimmered beautifully under the California sun, giving Taylor an ethereal glow. She styled the look with her signature red lip, soft gold eyeshadow, and a chic swept-up hairstyle.

Taylor's chic ballgown

Later, for the evening celebrations, Taylor switched into a dramatic black ballgown by Australian designer Maticevski. The linen-silk blend dress boasted a structured bodice and a sculpted full skirt that flattered her statuesque frame.

The 'Life of a Showgirl' fame accessorised her bridesmaid look with a classic gold bangle, a statement watch, and her headline-making diamond engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce.