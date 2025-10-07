Why Celebrity Hairstylist Jawed Habib & His Son Have Been Charged With 20 FIRs In Sambhal?

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, known for his nationwide chain of salons, has landed in legal trouble after the Sambhal Police in Uttar Pradesh filed 20 FIRs against him, his son Anas Habib, and other associates for allegedly cheating over 100 investors in a multi-crore cryptocurrency scam.

The alleged crypto scam

According to police investigations, the case traces back to 2023, when an event under the banner of Follicile Global Company (FLC) was organised at the Royal Palace Banquet Hall in the Sarayatrin area of Sambhal. The event, hosted by Jawed and Anas Habib, promised investors 50% to 75% returns within a short span through investments in Bitcoin and Binance Coin. Around 150 people attended, many of whom invested between ₹5 lakh and ₹7 lakh each, lured by claims of foreign investment tie-ups and assured profits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, within months, the company allegedly vanished from the market. Offices linked to FLC shut down operations, and its representatives, including a local in-charge named Saifullah, reportedly stopped responding to investors. As months passed without returns, several victims approached the police, leading to a surge in complaints this year.

Legal action and investigation

Sambhal Police have registered 20 FIRs, invoking Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The fraud amount is estimated at several crores. Superintendent of Police K.K. Bishnoi has personally reviewed the investigation and confirmed that special teams are conducting raids in Delhi and Mumbai, where the Habib family is believed to reside. A lookout notice has also been issued to prevent the accused from leaving the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Family’s role under scanner

The probe has revealed that Jawed Habib’s wife is listed as the founder of FLC, indicating possible family-level involvement. Police are now examining financial documents, assets, and transactions linked to the Habibs.

Several investors claim they were threatened when they demanded their money back, suggesting a wider network behind the scam. Authorities are exploring whether provisions of the Gangster Act could be invoked.