Kerala Focuses On Attracting Larger Tourists With New Attractions, Aims To Increase International Tourists To Pre-Covid Level

Kerala Tourism unveils new experiential products to attract domestic and international visitors | File Photo

Mumbai: Kerala Tourism is aiming at attracting more domestic and international tourists ahead of the festival season by unpacking a set of experiential products. The state is focusing on festival tourism with a wide variety of culturally rich festivals while also aiming to tap tourists for destination weddings, luxury travel and adventure tourism.

Tourism Numbers & Outreach Programmes

Kerala, also called ‘God’s own country’, is known for its pristine natural beauty, vibrant culture and rich heritage, which attracts lakhs of tourists to the state every month. Although the state recorded 2.22 crore tourists in 2024, it is yet to recover to the pre-Covid19 levels in terms of international tourists.

The state is now aiming to attract a larger audience from across the country through outreach programmes across the country and beyond, one of which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Showcasing New & Traditional Attractions

Besides boosting Kerala’s credentials as a safe, hospitable and welcoming destination, the outreach planned in major Indian cities aims to drop spotlight on a slew of riveting products and experiences, including a string of newly added locales on the state’s tourism map side-by-side the time-tested backwaters, beaches and hill stations.

Destination Weddings & MICE Tourism

According to Kerala’s tourism department, the state is emerging as a preferred hub not only for destination weddings but also for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events. It showed its readiness at the recently concluded ‘Wedding and MICE Conclave’ organised at Kochi.

Experiential Events & Festivals

PK Sooraj, information officer with Kerala Tourism, said, “With its spectacular landscapes, world-class facilities and seamless blend of tradition and modernity, the state is attracting event planners, couples and corporate clients looking for a distinctive and memorable experience.”

The state has also announced plans to organise the Kochi-Muziris Biennale from December 12 to March 31, 2026, which is hailed as India’s most significant new-age art event. It has already commenced the Champions Boat League from September 19 at Kainakary in Alappuzha and will continue till December 6 to further entice tourists.

Kerala Tourism will host India’s first travel literary festival, ‘Yaanam 2025: Tales, Trails & Journeys’, from October 17 to 19 at Ranga Kala Kendram in Varkala. The three-day event is said to bring together travellers, writers, artists and adventurers to share stories and experiences through panels, trails and performances. Designed to spotlight Varkala as an experiential destination, Yaanam also fosters cultural exchange, narrative tourism and sustainable travel.

Core Assets & Tourism Experiences

According to the department, the state’s core assets like beaches, hill stations, houseboats and backwater segments will heighten the totality of the visitors’ experience alongside the new projects. It expressed its readiness to offer a variety of experiences for travel enthusiasts like houseboats, caravan stays, plantation visits, jungle resorts, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, adventure activities and countryside walks, including trekking to verdant hills.