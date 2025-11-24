Miss Jamaica Still Not Out Of Hospital; Gabrielle Henry 'Isn't Doing Well', Says Her Sister

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry remains in hospital three days after her shocking on-stage fall at the Miss Universe preliminary round, and her family says her condition is more serious than initially believed.

The accident occurred on November 19 in Thailand, when the 28-year-old contestant slipped off a step during the evening gown presentation. Dressed in a glittering orange gown and high heels, Gabrielle tumbled off the stage in front of the audience and was rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital.

Early statements from Miss Universe officials suggested that she had no life-threatening injuries and no broken bones. However, Gabrielle was unable to attend the Miss Universe finale on November 20, sparking growing concern among fans.

Family shares new health update

A fresh update from the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization on November 21 revealed that her sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, and their mother are now by her side in Thailand.

Dr Henry-Samuels shared a worrying update, saying, "Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly."

Doctors have advised that Gabrielle remain in the ICU for at least seven more days as they continue close monitoring and specialised treatment.

Calls for prayers and sensitivity

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization has urged supporters around the world to keep Gabrielle in their thoughts, asking “Jamaicans at home and across the Diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

They also appealed for compassion online, requesting that the public refrain from speculation and negative comments that could cause distress to the family.