 'Such Acts... Deeply Hurt The Religious Sentiments': Makers Of Kantara Chapter 1 Urge People Not To Mimic Dhaivaradhane
Videos are going viral on social media in which people are performing Dhaivaradhane (Bhoota Kola) inside the theatre and even outside after watching Kantara Chapter 1. So, the makers on Tuesday took to social media to urge people not to mimic Dhaivaradhane. They wrote, "Such acts amount to trivializing our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, and the audience is loving the film. However, videos are going viral on social media in which people are performing Dhaivaradhane (Bhoota Kola) inside the theatre and even outside. Some people are mimicking and imitating Shetty's act in the film. So, the makers took to social media to request people not to do such acts, as it hurts religious sentiments.

The makers shared a note, which read, "To the cinephiles and the global audience, Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas. We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings (sic)."

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 has done an exceptional business at the box office in five days. The film has collected Rs. 256.50 crore, and it looks like by the end of its week one it will easily collect around Rs. 280-290 crore.

The movie is made on a budget of Rs. 125. So, it is already a blockbuster.

