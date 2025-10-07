'Such Acts... Deeply Hurt The Religious Sentiments': Makers Of Kantara Chapter 1 Urge People Not To Mimic Dhaivaradhane

YouTube

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, and the audience is loving the film. However, videos are going viral on social media in which people are performing Dhaivaradhane (Bhoota Kola) inside the theatre and even outside. Some people are mimicking and imitating Shetty's act in the film. So, the makers took to social media to request people not to do such acts, as it hurts religious sentiments.

The makers shared a note, which read, "To the cinephiles and the global audience, Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas. We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings (sic)."

"Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship, as featured in our film, is rooted in deep spiritual tradition and is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. Such acts amount to trivializing our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community. Hombale Films therefore makes a strong and sincere appeal to the public and audiences to refrain from any act that involves imitating, mimicking, or trivializing the Daiva personas—whether in cinema halls or in public places. The sacred nature of Dhaivaradhane must always be upheld. We urge all citizens to recognize the spiritual importance of these portrayals and act responsibly, ensuring that the devotion we sought to celebrate is never compromised or treated lightly. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation in preserving the sanctity of this invaluable cultural heritage," they further wrote.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 has done an exceptional business at the box office in five days. The film has collected Rs. 256.50 crore, and it looks like by the end of its week one it will easily collect around Rs. 280-290 crore.

The movie is made on a budget of Rs. 125. So, it is already a blockbuster.