Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Rishab Shetty Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Kantara Chapter 1 had a fantastic extended first weekend. In four days, the Rishab Shetty starrer minted Rs. 223.75 crore (all languages), which is an excellent amount. Now, all eyes are on the fifth day, which is a Monday. Every film after a great weekend shows a drop at the box office on Monday, as it is a working day. So, we can expect even Kantara 2 to slow down a bit.

However, as per early estimates, the movie might collect around Rs. 20-25 crore (all languages), which is once again a fantastic number. Also, if the film gets more footfalls during late evening and night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 25 crore as well.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

According to reports, Kantara Chapter 1 was made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. So, if we compare the budget and the collection, the movie is already a blockbuster. By the end of its first week, the film will easily cross the Rs. 300 crore mark at the box office in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide

According to makers, Kantara Chapter 1 in four days has collected Rs. 335 crore gross worldwide. The film has surely taken the box office by storm not just in India, but even overseas.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Kantara Chpater 1, and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"