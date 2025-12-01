 'Rumours Are Free PR', Mrunal Thakur Spills Beans On Her Alleged Secret Dating With Cricketer Shreyas Iyer
In a witty and chucklesome Instagram story, actress Mrunal Thakur has indicated to shut down all the rumours of her secret dating life, which is being linked with Shreyas Iyer as well as Dhanush. The actress has been the talk of the town since she was seen commenting on Dhanush's social media posts and vice versa. While her secret dating with Shreyas Iyer has also sparked attention.

article-image
In a witty and chucklesome Instagram story, actress Mrunal Thakur has indicated to shut down all the rumours of her secret dating life, which is being linked with popular cricketer Shreyas Iyer as well as actor and filmmaker Dhanush. The actress has been the talk of the town since she was seen commenting on Dhanush's social media posts and vice versa. While her alleged secret dating with Shreyas Iyer remains a conspiracy theory.

Son Of Sardaar 2 actress posted a video on her Instagram story featuring her mom. In the clip, Mrunal and her mother can be seen laughing while looking at the camera, and her mother is giving her a head massage. Mrunal wrote in her story, "They talk, we laugh. (With laughing tears emojis)." Further, she also wrote, "P.S. Rumours are free Pr, and I love free stuff."

Instagram story of Mrunal Thakur

However, Mrunal has not specifically called off the dating rumours, and it remains a question which exact rumour she is hinting at. But, netizens are claiming that the viral post seems to be hinting at the speculations of the actress dating or being involved with either Dhanush or Shreyas Iyer.

Mrunal Thakur Dating Dhanush- Rumours

The rumours of Mrunal dating Dhanush spread recently when the actor attended her star-studded birthday celebration on August 1, and a viral video of them sharing a warm hug at the 'Son of Sardaar 2' premiere.

Mrunal Thakur Dating Shreyas Iyer- Rumours

For weeks, there have been rumours on social media that Mrunal and Shreyas Iyer had been secretly dating. The speculation emerged on Reddit before receiving popularity across platforms.

Mrunal was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 starring against Ajay Devgn. She is now reportedly filming for Do Deewane Seher Mein, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, starring Mrunal and Siddhant Chaturvedi as lead actors. The film is scheduled to release in February 2026.

