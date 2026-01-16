Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 16: Bhanu Plots Chaos After Mahadev's Love-Marriage Oath

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 16: Today's episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Mahadev enjoying time with his family after a sudden power cut. Meanwhile, Ketan receives a call from Narmada, but he cleverly dismisses it, saying it's from a credit card seller. Later, Dheeraj tries to convince his brother that he should talk to their father about his relationship today.

Dheeraj then tells their father that his brothers, Ashish and Ketan, want to discuss something important. Both stumble while saying "I love…" and eventually end up saying, "I love you, father."

Later in the episode, Bhanu and Vidya's mother notices Vidya's family preparing food together. Bhanu asks her mother that if she wants to visit their house, she may, but should never return again. Seeing Mahadev taking care of Vidya makes her feel proud of her daughter. She tells Bhanu that Vidya did the right thing by marrying Mahadev. However, Bhanu admits that while there may be love between them, it is not as deep as what she shared with Vidya in the past. A flashback shows Bhanu and Vidya dreaming about getting married.

Dheeraj advises his brothers, Ashish and Ketan, not to ruin their girlfriends' lives. He suggests that they either discuss their relationships with their father or let them go.

Meanwhile, Bhanu rescues Mahadev's daughter from goons on the road who were teasing her. When the goons also harass Bhanu, she pulls out a rod from her car and beats them up before taking Mahadev’s daughter with her. She recalls her own daring nature and encourages the girl to talk to her parents. Bhanu continues to call out both the girl and her family. Mahadev’s daughter then reveals that her father made his sons swear not to have love marriages, giving Bhanu an idea to create chaos.

The promo then shows Dheeraj bringing Ketan's girlfriend Narmada to Mahadev's mill, surprising him. Meanwhile, Bhanu is seen plotting to separate Mahadev from his sons.