Ek Din Teaser: Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi Introduce A Quiet Love Story, Win Hearts With Their Romantic Moments

The makers of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, unveiled the film’s teaser on Friday (January 16), offering the first glimpse into the film’s central love story. The teaser introduces the lead characters through a series of understated romantic moments, setting the tone for a quiet and emotionally driven narrative.

The teaser opens with Junaid Khan’s voiceover in Hindi, where his character talks about dreams, hope and the uncertainty of love. “Your smile, Meera, I like it a lot. I don’t know whether I will win your heart or not, but are they really dreams if they are not beyond reach?” he says, as visuals show him and Sai sharing simple, everyday moments.

As the teaser progresses, it offers glimpses of the duo’s growing bond, supported by a soft, melodic background score. The winter setting, with snow-covered landscapes, adds a subdued visual texture to the narrative without overpowering the emotions.

The teaser ends with a brief exchange between the characters, where Sai's character remarks that films have magic that real life lacks, to which Junaid responds that magic does exist. The closing moment leaves the story open-ended, inviting curiosity rather than revealing too much.

Ek Din marks Sai's much-anticipated Hindi film debut. Known for her work in South cinema, she brings a natural screen presence to the role. Opposite her, Junaid steps into a romantic space. Their pairing is presented as fresh, with the teaser relying on chemistry built through small moments rather than grand gestures.

The film also brings together Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan once again, reuniting the duo after several years. They have previously collaborated on films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.