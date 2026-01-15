Border 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol's Film Focuses On 1971 Indo-Pak War, Military Operations & Soldiers' Families Back Home

Released on the occasion of Army Day (Thursday, January 15), the trailer of Border 2 brought the focus back to one of the most defining chapters in India’s military history. The trailer positions the film, starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan, as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and sets the groundwork for a large-scale war drama.

Inspired by real events from the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the trailer introduces the central idea of Border 2 - what happens when the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force operate together in a moment of national crisis. The narrative scope is immediately established through visuals that move across battlefields, naval operations and aerial combat, reflecting the coordination and planning that defined the historic conflict.

The trailer opens with scenes of soldiers preparing for combat, followed by sequences of battalions advancing on land, warships controlling the seas and fighter jets cutting through the sky.

Sunny Deol stands at the centre of the trailer, delivering dialogue-heavy moments that frame the film’s core themes of duty and resolve. He is joined by Varun, Diljit and Ahan, each appearing in uniform and battle-worn settings. Their characters seem to represent different facets of the armed forces, bringing together multiple perspectives from the war. The trailer hints at stories of courage and loss without revealing specific plot details.

Beyond the battlefield, the trailer also spends time on the personal lives of the soldiers. Scenes featuring Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anyaa Singh offer a glimpse into the emotional struggles faced by families and loved ones waiting at home. These moments show the idea that war impacts not just those at the frontlines, but also those who live with uncertainty and fear away from the borders.

Border 2 trailer aims to balance the realities of war with its human cost. The focus remains on shared sacrifice, responsibility and the price of defending the nation.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. The war drama is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026.