K-Drama Releases This Week: From No Tail To Tell To Can This Love Be Translated? Check The List For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | January 16, 2026
The weekend has arrived, bringing with it new Korean drama releases. We present a roundup of series available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Can This Love Be Translated? Tells the story of a talented multilingual translator, Ju Ho-jin, who has difficulty expressing feelings. It is streaming on Netflix.
Undercover Miss Hong is a workplace comedy drama series starring Park Shin-hye and Go Kyung-pyo in the lead roles. The series is set in the backdrop of the 1990s and follows an elite securities inspector, Hong Keum-bo, who goes undercover as a 20-year-old junior employee at a workplace where suspicious money flows are detected. You can watch it on Netflix.
No Tail to Tel narrates the story of a young girl named Eun Ho, who has been living as a gumiho and accidentally transforms into a human. It is streaming on Netflix.
Positively Yours is another drama that you can add to your bucket list. The series features Choi Jin-hyuk as Kang Doo-joon and Oh Yeon-seo as Jang Hee-won, whose life changes after their one-night stand. Audiences can catch it on Rakuten Viki.
Our Golden Days, directed by Kim Hyung-seok, explores the generational ideas of happiness through the lens of a dysfunctional family. It is streaming on Rakuten Viki.
Hyun Bin starrer drama series, Made in Korea, is set in the backdrop of 1970 and follows the story of a high-ranking agent of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) who leads a secret double life. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
