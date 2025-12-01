Dhurandhar Release Row: Delhi High Court Asks CBFC To Review Martyr Major Mohit Sharma's Family Concerns Before Certification

Dhurandhar | Instagram (JioStudios/Voice of Valor)

After the Dhurandhar trailer sparked claims that Ranveer Singh's character mirrors Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma. The martyr's family moved to Delhi High Court, alleging that the filmmakers 'commercially exploited' their son's life. Justice Sachin Datta has now directed the Board to consider the family's grievance before certifying the film.

According to Live Law, the Delhi High Court has dismissed the request of Major Mohit Sharma's family for a private screening of Dhurandhar, noting that the film is still under review by the CBFC. However, the court has directed the Board to take the family's concerns into account and has reportedly suggested that, if needed, the matter should be referred to an expert body of the Indian Army for further consideration.

Dhurandhar Release Row: What Does Major Mohit Sharma's Family Want?

Major Mohit Sharma's family are seeking complete stay on the release of Dhurandhar. They also want a private screening of the movie, access to the script, footages and promotional videos. Besides these, the family has requested a temporary halt to the movie's advertising until everything is resolved.

Sharma's family, Sushila Sharma Rajendra Prasad Sharma' claim that the movie Dhurandhar is 'inspired by true events' and showcases their son's operation and sacrifices without their approval. Raising question under Article 21, their advocate said in the plea, "The true legal test is not whether the respondents verbally deny such linkage, but whether a reasonable, ordinary viewer, upon viewing the trailer, promotional material, character design, military background, operational narrative, visual portrayal and storyline would unmistakably identify the protagonist with the real-life decorated martyr (sic)."

Aditya Dhar Claims Dhurandhar 'Not Based On The Life' Of Major Mohit Sharma

Amid all the allegations and claims, filmmaker Aditya Dhar took to X to clarify "our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM (sic)."

He added, "This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us (sic)."