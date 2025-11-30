Dhurandhar Advance Bookings: Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Of Ranveer Singh's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Photo Via YouTube

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, is set to release in theaters on December 5. The film, inspired by incredible true events, explores terrorism and India's relentless efforts to 'infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan.' Amid rising excitement, advance bookings have begun, allowing audiences to secure their seats for this highly anticipated film.

Most Expensive Ticket Of Dhurandhar Costs THIS Whopping Amount

After a quick search on the online movie ticket booking portal BookMyShow shows that the most expensive ticket for Dhurandhar in Mumbai is priced at Rs 2,020, including a Rs 70 convenience fee, at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza, BKC in Mumbai. However, this price does not include food and beverages.

Dhurandhar Legal Trouble

Ashoka Chakra awardee late Major Mohit Sharma’s parents have moved the Delhi high court seeking a stay on the release of Dhurandhar.

“The legacy of a decorated martyr cannot be commercially exploited, fictionalised, distorted, or portrayed without the informed consent of his immediate family, nor without adherence to the constitutional and legal obligations relating to dignity, privacy, and reputation—rights which continue to subsist even after the death of the individual,” the petition said.

As of now, the makers have not yet reacted to the controversy.

After the trailer’s release, reports and online discussions drew parallels between Ranveer's character and Major Mohit Sharma. However, the family claimed that the filmmakers neither acknowledged this connection nor consulted them during or after the making of the film.

Dhurandhar Not Major Mohit Sharma Biopic

Earlier, director Aditya Dhar on also clarified on social media that Dhurandhar is not based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The filming of Dhurandhar took place in Thailand, Mumbai, Punjab, and Ladakh.