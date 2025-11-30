 'I'm Number 1 Female Host...': Sophie Choudry Shuts Down Troll Asking How She Survived Bollywood 'Bina Kaam Ke'
Bollywood actress-singer Sophie Choudry slammed a troll who questioned her survival in Bollywood, after she shared a photo with Jennifer Lopez from the royal Udaipur wedding. Sophie said, "Been one of the busiest live singer performers for 17 years, am the number 1 female host for live events. Just because you don’t see me on screen..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Bollywood actress-singer Sophie Choudry recently responded to a troll who questioned her survival in Bollywood, asking how she has been sustaining her career without doing any movies, web shows, or even songs. The trolling began after she shared a photo with Jennifer Lopez from Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's royal wedding in Udaipur, where Sophie was hosting the event while JLo performed at the reception.

Sophie Choudry Schools Troll Asking How She Survived Bollywood 'Bina Kaam Ke'

In response, Sophie said, "Through the live show market. Been one of the busiest live singer performers for 17 years for corporate and wedding shows, am the number 1 female host for live events. Just because you don't see me on screen doesn’t mean I haven’t made my place elsewhere."

She stated that in India, unless a female actress is among the top 10, they don't make much money, a fact she realised a long time ago and is thankful to God for recognising.

Another troll called Sophie a wannabe'and quipped that she might have begged JLo to click a photo with her. To this, the actress replied, "Such a sad mentality you have. I feel sorry for you. I have never begged for anything in my life. I requested, and she kindly obliged because I was the host of the show. It’s not every day you get to meet your idol and tell them how much you admire them. But clearly you wouldn't know what that is. Too much negativity."

Sophie has appeared in films like Shaadi No. 1, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Kidnap, among others.

Early in her career, she also lent her voice as a backup singer for renowned playback singers such as Shweta Shetty and Alisha Chinai, before establishing herself as a pop singer.

