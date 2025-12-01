19-Year-Old Content Creator Soumya Khanna Makes Serious Allegation Against A Married Actor; 'I'm Into Older Men, Not Married Men'

Soumya Khanna | Instagram

Another day, another tea! 19-year-old content creator Soumya Khanna took to Instagram to make a serious allegation against a married celebrity, someone who everyone knows. The content creator claimed in her video that this married celebrity is around 43–44 years old and has 3–4 kids.

Soumya says in her video, "Everybody knows him, even you guys know him." She further talked about mentioning to one of her friends about watching the person together with her mother. 'He is funny, he is cute, he has done amazing work," Soumya appreciated the person in front of her friend.

Apparently, this friend of hers helped her meet him after hearing how much Soumya appreciated his work. After meeting the person, he allegedly complimented her outfit. Soumya says, "The next day itself, this person texted me on WhatsApp. He got my numbers from maybe this person (her friend)." This celebrity then invited Soumya to his housewarming party, claiming that everyone else would also be present.

The 19-year-old accepted the offer. But shockingly, when she went to the house, there was no one. The celebrity at first claimed that everyone else was on their way, but Soumya suspected something was off as it was already 11:30 pm. According to her claims, she was offered a drink and told that he believes she is into 'older men.' To this, Soumya replied, "I'm into older men, not married men." The celebrity further warned her not to share it with anyone, saying that if she did, he would make sure she's "not seen in Mumbai."

After the video surfaced, people started speculating about who this person could be in the comment section. One commented, "I definitely thinks Its Jay Bhanushali (sic)." Another questioned the creator, "What is stopping you take his name? (sic)" Another wrote, "Def jay Bhanushali 😭, he recently moved into a new house too (sic)." Another speculated, "Guys Jay Bhanushali, KaranVir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani wnd Ronit Roy. These all match the bracket (sic)."

Soumya preferred not to reveal the name of the celebrity despite all the ongoing speculations.