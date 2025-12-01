Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To Anupama About Family Struggles

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Monday) begins with Anupama celebrating with her friend Rajni. Rajni mentions that she has kept her entire day free and instructed her PR team not to disturb her. The two enjoy their time together, eating, dancing, and singing.

When Anupama asks about Rajni's son and daughter, Rajni explains that her daughter doesn't like spending time with her. Even when she visits, she prefers to stay at a hotel. Her son, meanwhile, has gone on a trip.

Anupama and Rajni share a heartfelt conversation during which Rajni confesses that her children have distanced from her because she always prioritized her career over her family. Anupama consoles her, saying that she is proud of her professional achievements. Anupama further assures Rajni that her daughter will eventually return to her.

After seeing Anupama's birthday gift, a human-like structure made of balloons, Rajni invites her to an exhibition where people create items from waste materials. Hearing this, Anupama seems to get an idea and thanks Rajni for the opportunity.

Elsewhere, Anupama encourages Pari not to lose hope after the recent incident. She then asks Pari to make some designs on paper, secretly planning something special for her.

On the other hand, Rahi is worried about her sister Mahi after Gautam confronted her in the previous episode. Seeing his wife stressed, Prem makes a punching bag for her and tells Rahi to imagine Gautam while smashing it.

The episode ends with the builder and Rajni discussing how to divide the profits from the redevelopment of the Purvichaya Chawl. Rajni demands a 50% share. Meanwhile, Anupama and her Dance Ranis team are seen planning for a fashion show.