 Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To Anupama About Family Struggles
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To Anupama About Family Struggles

Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To Anupama About Family Struggles

In today's episode of Anupamaa (Monday), Anupama appears to be secretly planning something special for Pari, right after Rajni invites her to an exhibition. While celebrating Rajni's birthday, Anupama shares a warm and heartfelt moment with her where Rajni opens up about her struggle to balance her personal and professional life.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Monday) begins with Anupama celebrating with her friend Rajni. Rajni mentions that she has kept her entire day free and instructed her PR team not to disturb her. The two enjoy their time together, eating, dancing, and singing.

When Anupama asks about Rajni's son and daughter, Rajni explains that her daughter doesn't like spending time with her. Even when she visits, she prefers to stay at a hotel. Her son, meanwhile, has gone on a trip.

Anupama and Rajni share a heartfelt conversation during which Rajni confesses that her children have distanced from her because she always prioritized her career over her family. Anupama consoles her, saying that she is proud of her professional achievements. Anupama further assures Rajni that her daughter will eventually return to her.

Read Also
Anupamaa Written Update, November 29: Anupama & Baa Plan To Have A Fresh Start After The Police...
article-image

After seeing Anupama's birthday gift, a human-like structure made of balloons, Rajni invites her to an exhibition where people create items from waste materials. Hearing this, Anupama seems to get an idea and thanks Rajni for the opportunity.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To Anupama About Family Struggles
Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To Anupama About Family Struggles
UP Set To Revolutionise Property Buying, Title-Based Registration To Curb Fraud, Ensure Safe Transactions For Homebuyers Across the State
UP Set To Revolutionise Property Buying, Title-Based Registration To Curb Fraud, Ensure Safe Transactions For Homebuyers Across the State
Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions
Mumbai Air Pollution: What GRAP 4 Means For The City, Complete List of Restrictions & Permissions
ISPL Season 3 Auction: 408 Players Set To Go Under The Hammer On December 9 In Mumbai
ISPL Season 3 Auction: 408 Players Set To Go Under The Hammer On December 9 In Mumbai

Elsewhere, Anupama encourages Pari not to lose hope after the recent incident. She then asks Pari to make some designs on paper, secretly planning something special for her.

On the other hand, Rahi is worried about her sister Mahi after Gautam confronted her in the previous episode. Seeing his wife stressed, Prem makes a punching bag for her and tells Rahi to imagine Gautam while smashing it.

The episode ends with the builder and Rajni discussing how to divide the profits from the redevelopment of the Purvichaya Chawl. Rajni demands a 50% share. Meanwhile, Anupama and her Dance Ranis team are seen planning for a fashion show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Rajni's Birthday Celebration Turns Emotional As She Opens Up To...

'Reeks Of Snobbish Elitism': Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan For Her Remarks Against Paps,...

'Reeks Of Snobbish Elitism': Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan For Her Remarks Against Paps,...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares FIRST Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru, Exchanges Rings At Sadhguru's...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares FIRST Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru, Exchanges Rings At Sadhguru's...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Get Married: What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds?

Lok Sabha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra, Remembering His Iconic Journey From Cinema To...

Lok Sabha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra, Remembering His Iconic Journey From Cinema To...