Anupamaa Written Update, November 29: Anupama & Baa Plan To Have A Fresh Start After The Police Incident

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, November 29: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Friday) begins with Rajni tai explaining to Anupama that Baa was arrested without any solid proof. She further assures Anupama that she will try her best to find out who is behind sending Baa and Ansh to jail.

As Baa returns home, she breaks down in tears, leaving the entire family worried. Meanwhile, Rahi and Prem try to console both Baa and Ansh.

On the other hand, Rajni tai's secretary tries to convince her to sign the proposal to demolish the Purvichaya chawl. When she is informed that Gautam and Parag Kothari want to meet her, she considers it but remains unconvinced.

Cut to Anupama in Mumbai, she is worried about her family and is convinced that Gautam is behind all the chaos. In the midst of this, Jaspreet informs her that she has been offered the catering job once again.

Back at home, everyone encourages Baa to restart her work. To motivate her further, Anupama calls and shares what happened to her the previous day. She urges Baa to begin again just as she did. Anupama then gives her the "special chutney recipe" for removing burdens from life. However, Baa, still heartbroken after the police station incident, says she has no strength left to restart the business.

Ansh then decides to take Lee Shaw's products and go door-to-door to sell them. When the Shahs stop him, he insists that if Anu Maa did not give up, then neither should they.

Cut to the Kothari house, as everyone pressures Raja to get married again, he responds, "Divorce hai koi mazak nahi (It's a divorce, not a joke)." He then calls out his mother for finalizing a girl for marriage without even informing him. They go on to blame Anupama for taking Pari to Mumbai so that the divorce between her and Raja does not get finalized.

Rahi later informs the Kothari family that no chemicals were used in Baa and Ansh's Lee Shaw's products, and that the one Prarthana used was a duplicate. This revelation makes Parag wonder who created the duplicate. Motiba, however, asks Rahi to focus on Raja and Pari's divorce rather than Lee Shaw's.

Later, Anupama and Ishani try to make Pari understand the situation and encourage her to move on in life. They advise her to proceed with the divorce from Raja and also focus on her career, especially after her designs were stolen earlier. Anupama explains the importance of working professionally and ensuring no one copies her work. They then suggest that Pari should start her own brand named "swaymkarta." But deeply hurt by recent events, Pari refuses to begin any new venture.

In the end, the director apologizes to Anupama on the mic. Accepting the apology, Anupama suggests that he give a second chance to everyone who made mistakes.

The episode concludes with a promo clip where Ishani and Anupama perform an act that impresses the director. He then offers Anupama an acting role, saying, "Anupama ji lagta hai aapka naya career shuru hone wala hai."