 Akshay Kumar's Security Car Meets With Accident In Mumbai, No Injuries Reported - Watch VIDEO
Akshay Kumar’s security vehicle was involved in a minor road accident near his Juhu residence, but fortunately, everyone inside is safe with no serious injuries. A video of the incident shows bystanders helping those inside is going viral.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar | Instagram/CrazzyBuzz

Akshay Kumar’s security car was reportedly involved in a road accident near the actor’s Juhu residence. Thankfully, the incident was minor, and all the people present inside the car are safe, with no serious injuries reported. The accident, according to sources, caused some commotion but did not result in any major harm.

A video of the accident was shared online by a user named Crazzy Buzz. The clip shows the car having overturned while bystanders rushed to help the people inside get out safely. Soon after the accident, the Mumbai police arrived at the scene, took control of the situation, and quickly brought it under control. So far, Akshay has not reacted on the accident.

Akshay Kumar resides in a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, one of the city’s most upscale neighborhoods. The actor’s home is known for its spacious interiors, elegant decor, and high-end security arrangements. It’s a private haven where Akshay often spends time with his family away from the public eye.

Akshay is all set to begin shooting for Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film from January 20 onwards in Mumbai. Confirming the cast, Anees told Bollywood Hungama, "The film stars Akshay ji, Vidya ji, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde and others. Expect a lot of comedy, romance, action, songs, etc." So far, the movie’s title has not been finalized. It will be produced by Dil Raju.

Addressing rumours that his upcoming film is a remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Anees clarified that the reports are false. He added that while the storyline is similar to Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the rumours of it being a remake are untrue. The director further assured that the movie will be engaging, as a lot of effort has gone into its making.

Akshay will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungl, Hera Pheri 3, Bhooth Bangla, and Operation Sindoor.

