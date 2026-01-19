 Love & War On-Set Pics Leaked: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Looks Spark Online Reactions, Netizens Say 'Wig Look So Disconnected'
Leaked on-set pictures of Love & War featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have gone viral, sparking online discussions about the actors’ looks, especially Alia’s wig. Meanwhile, rumours about the film’s release being postponed to 2027 have been debunked.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
Love & War | Instagram/ZoomTV

Bollywood's much-loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will next be seen together in Love & War. Recently, a few on-set pictures from the film have reportedly been leaked online. Earlier, there were rumours suggesting that the film’s release might be postponed to 2027; however, those speculations have now been debunked. That said, an official announcement regarding the release date is still awaited.

Zoom TV recently shared leaked on-set pictures from Love & War, featuring lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and choreographer Ganesh Acharya during the film’s shoot. In the pictures, Ranbir is seen wearing a blue shirt paired with black trousers, sporting a clean-shaven look with just a moustache. Alia, on the other hand, is dressed in a jumpsuit with voluminous, puffed hair. Together, the duo exudes a charming old-era, classic cinema vibe that has caught fans’ attention.

As the leaked pictures went viral, fans took to a Reddit thread with title "Love & War on-set pictures (Ranbir, Alia, SLB, Ganesh Acharya)" to discuss the looks. People soon started talking about Alia's wig, saying, "Is that wig of Alia's supposed to look so disconnected?" Another called the leaked pictures to be a PR movie, saying, "Bhansali is so desperate and mad that the movie postponement news is out that his PR is putting out pics (sic)." One joked, "Kuch jayada nhi leak ho raha hai is movie ka... dheere dheere pura movie aisehi dikha do."

Love & War Release Date Not Postponed To 2027

Earlier, reports suggested that Love & War might be pushed to 2027 due to the release of Ramayana in 2026. However, these rumours have now been debunked. A source close to the project dismissed the speculation and confirmed that Love & War is on track to hit theatres in 2026 itself. "The film is very much set to release in 2026," the source told Koimoi. Reports also suggest that the filmmaker has already completed shooting a major portion of the film.

