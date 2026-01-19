Mumbai News: Auto Driver Injured After Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Juhu; Actor Not Present

Mumbai, Jan 19: A vehicle in actor Akshay Kumar’s security convoy was damaged after a chain-reaction collision in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday.
Chain collision in Juhu
A speeding Mercedes first hit an auto-rickshaw, injuring its driver, which then crashed into the security car.
Actor not present
While the actor was not present in the vehicle at the time, the incident involved his security detail. The Juhu police are investigating and have yet to register a formal First Information Report (FIR).
