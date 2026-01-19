 Mumbai News: Auto Driver Injured After Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Juhu; Actor Not Present
A vehicle from actor Akshay Kumar’s security convoy was damaged in a chain-reaction accident in Mumbai’s Juhu area after a speeding Mercedes hit an auto-rickshaw. The actor was not present in the vehicle. Police are probing the incident and no FIR has been registered yet.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after a vehicle from actor Akshay Kumar’s security convoy was involved in a collision in Juhu | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 19: A vehicle in actor Akshay Kumar’s security convoy was damaged after a chain-reaction collision in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday.

Chain collision in Juhu

A speeding Mercedes first hit an auto-rickshaw, injuring its driver, which then crashed into the security car.

article-image

Actor not present

While the actor was not present in the vehicle at the time, the incident involved his security detail. The Juhu police are investigating and have yet to register a formal First Information Report (FIR).

