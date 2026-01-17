 Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building
A 73-year-old woman died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a flat at a residential building in Andheri West on Saturday. The blaze was controlled within an hour by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, while officials have launched a probe into the cause of the fire.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Andheri West fire claims the life of a 73-year-old woman after a blaze erupted in a residential building | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 17: A 73-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Andheri West on Saturday afternoon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control within an hour. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Fire reported at Lokhandwala building

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out at 11:15 am in a flat on the fourth floor of the seven-storey Breeze Housing Society, near High Point Hotel, Lokhandwala Oshiwara. Fire engines and equipment were rushed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control within an hour.

Victim found unconscious

“The fire originated in flat 402, where a senior citizen living alone was found unconscious. She was rushed to Cooper Hospital but died due to suffocation,” said a fire official.

A forensic team inspected the site and collected samples to determine the cause of the fire. The victim, Hiru Chetalani (73), was declared dead on arrival.

