Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building

Andheri West fire claims the life of a 73-year-old woman after a blaze erupted in a residential building | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 17: A 73-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a residential building in Andheri West on Saturday afternoon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control within an hour. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Fire reported at Lokhandwala building

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, a fire broke out at 11:15 am in a flat on the fourth floor of the seven-storey Breeze Housing Society, near High Point Hotel, Lokhandwala Oshiwara. Fire engines and equipment were rushed to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control within an hour.

Victim found unconscious

“The fire originated in flat 402, where a senior citizen living alone was found unconscious. She was rushed to Cooper Hospital but died due to suffocation,” said a fire official.

Also Watch:

A forensic team inspected the site and collected samples to determine the cause of the fire. The victim, Hiru Chetalani (73), was declared dead on arrival.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/