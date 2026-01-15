Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Ghatkopar Residential Building; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A fire erupted in the first floor apartment in a 13 storeyed residential building in Ghatkopar East on Wednesday evening. The blaze erupted at around 8 pm and was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.18 pm. The building is newly constructed and only four to five flats are occupied.

The blaze was doused in less than hour, and no injuries were reported.

"The incident was reported from Devang Bldg, 90 feet road, Ghatkopar East. The was a minor fire in a room on first floor. The building is ground plus 13 floored structure. The fire engines reached at the spot immediately and the blaze was extinguished at 8.50 am. No injury was reported," officials from the BMC disaster management cell said.

Apart from the fire bridge, police personnel, staff from Adani Electricity, an ambulance and civic ward staff were also deployed on the spot.

