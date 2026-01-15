 Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Ghatkopar Residential Building; No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Ghatkopar Residential Building; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Ghatkopar Residential Building; No Injuries Reported

A minor fire broke out in a first-floor flat of a newly constructed 13-storey residential building in Ghatkopar East on Wednesday evening. The blaze, reported around 8 pm, was extinguished within an hour by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Only a few flats were occupied, and no injuries were reported. Emergency teams were deployed on site.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Minor Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Ghatkopar Residential Building; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: A fire erupted in the first floor apartment in a 13 storeyed residential building in Ghatkopar East on Wednesday evening. The blaze erupted at around 8 pm and was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.18 pm. The building is newly constructed and only four to five flats are occupied. 

The blaze was doused in less than hour, and no injuries were reported.

Read Also
Bollywood Filmmaker Deepak Tijori Alleges ₹5 Lakh Cheating In Fake Film Funding Promise Linked To...
article-image

"The incident was reported from Devang Bldg, 90 feet road, Ghatkopar East. The was a minor fire in a room on first floor. The building is ground plus 13 floored structure. The fire engines reached at the spot immediately and the blaze was extinguished at 8.50 am. No injury was reported," officials from the BMC disaster management cell said.

Apart from the fire bridge, police personnel, staff from Adani Electricity, an ambulance and civic ward staff were also deployed on the spot.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders Compensation For Faulty TV
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders Compensation For Faulty TV
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement Certificates
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement Certificates

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 See Early Voter Turnout At 7% In First Two Hours
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 See Early Voter Turnout At 7% In First Two Hours
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders...
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement...
Mumbai: MahaRERA Integrates With 481 Planning Authorities For Real-Time Verification Of Commencement...
BMC Elections 2026: Elderly Voters Lead From The Front, Turn Up Early At Mumbai Polling Stations |...
BMC Elections 2026: Elderly Voters Lead From The Front, Turn Up Early At Mumbai Polling Stations |...