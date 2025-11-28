Anupamaa Written Update, November 28: Rajni Tai Comes as Anupama's Saviour

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, November 28: Today's episode of Anupamaa (Friday) begins with Pari and Ishani receiving a video showing Ba and Ansh being arrested. Meanwhile, Gautam seems pleased that Ansh's company has been shut down before it could even launch properly. On the other hand, Anupama's friends and family are seen telling the police that she is innocent.

As Anupama faints, Rajni Tai holds her and says it is her responsibility, as a friend, to save her. She then brings in the real culprit. When asked why they did this, the culprit claims that Anupama was trying to take her job.

Cut to the Kothari house, Rahi informs Parag that someone is trying to defame Ba and Ansh. She also presented evidence, showing two products, one real and the other fake. When Rahi blames Gautam, Mahi steps in to defend her husband. However, no one believes Rahi, and they continue to blame Ansh.

As Ba is taken into custody, Bapuji breaks down in tears. At one point, he considers calling Anupama to inform her about everything, knowing she would handle the situation. But he restrains himself, not wanting to burden her. Meanwhile, Paritosh blames the Kotharis for the chaos, but his wife tells him not to accuse anyone and to stay calm.

During a conversation with Gautam, Mahi admits she is not upset about what happened to Ba and Ansh because she was insecure that Ansh might claim his share in the company. When Anupama learns about Ba's arrest, she calls Paritosh and scolds him for not taking any action. Meanwhile, Rajni Tai reassures Anupama that she is by her side.

Towards the end of the episode, the police allow Ba and Ansh to go home but inform them that they cannot sell their product in the market until it is declared safe. Anupama, Pari, and Ishani call Ba and Ansh, urging them not to stress. However, when Ba returns home, she finds people mocking her by posting pictures on the wall and calling her a 'fraud.'

The episode ends with Anupama thanking Rajni Tai for helping her, but Rajni says that in return, she will ask for a favour, one that Anupama must not refuse. In the promo, the director apologises to Anupama. While she is on the set, she is offered an acting role, opening a new career opportunity for her.