Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became proud parents to a baby girl on July 15. Months after their daughter's arrival, the new parents shared her first glimpse and revealed her name as Saraayah Malhotra.

On Friday, November 28, the two actors took to Instagram and wrote in a joint post, " From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra." The photo showed their daughter wearing woollen socks, with Sidharth and Kiara holding her tiny feet, mirroring their pregnancy announcement photo. However, they did not reveal Saraayah's face.

What Does Saraayah Mean?

While Kiara and Sidharth did not reveal the meaning of Saraayah, the modern and feminine name is said to mean 'princess.'

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Request Paps Not To Click Baby's Photos

On July 17, paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video offering a glimpse of the beautifully packed boxes. The note on it read, "Our Baby Girl is here! Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment." The couple further added, "No pictures please, only blessings - Kiara & Sidharth."

Sidharth also took to his Instagram account and wrote on his story, "We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full."

He added, "As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support."

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Pregnancy Announcement

In February, Sidharth and Kiara shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts to announce the pregnancy. The picture had the two of them holding baby socks.

The caption of the post read: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah, tied the knot on February 7, 2023, after dating for several years.

Their intimate traditional Hindu wedding ceremony took place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with close friends and family in attendance, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra.