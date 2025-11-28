 Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became proud parents to a baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15. Months later, they shared her first glimpse on Instagram, writing, "From our prayers to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess." While their daughter's face was not revealed, the modern, feminine name Saraayah is said to mean "princess."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became proud parents to a baby girl on July 15. Months after their daughter's arrival, the new parents shared her first glimpse and revealed her name as Saraayah Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah

On Friday, November 28, the two actors took to Instagram and wrote in a joint post, " From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra." The photo showed their daughter wearing woollen socks, with Sidharth and Kiara holding her tiny feet, mirroring their pregnancy announcement photo. However, they did not reveal Saraayah's face.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Approves Panjab University Senate Election Schedule After Year-Long Delay Amid Student Protests
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Approves Panjab University Senate Election Schedule After Year-Long Delay Amid Student Protests
Paytm Gets Major Upgrade From Goldman Sachs, Brokerage Hikes Price Target By Over 100% On Strong Recovery Signals
Paytm Gets Major Upgrade From Goldman Sachs, Brokerage Hikes Price Target By Over 100% On Strong Recovery Signals
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Read Also
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Daughter's First Photos LEAKED? Here's The Truth Behind Viral...
article-image

What Does Saraayah Mean?

While Kiara and Sidharth did not reveal the meaning of Saraayah, the modern and feminine name is said to mean 'princess.'

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Request Paps Not To Click Baby's Photos

On July 17, paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video offering a glimpse of the beautifully packed boxes. The note on it read, "Our Baby Girl is here! Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment." The couple further added, "No pictures please, only blessings - Kiara & Sidharth."

Sidharth also took to his Instagram account and wrote on his story, "We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full."

He added, "As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support."

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Pregnancy Announcement

In February, Sidharth and Kiara shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts to announce the pregnancy. The picture had the two of them holding baby socks.

The caption of the post read: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah, tied the knot on February 7, 2023, after dating for several years.

Their intimate traditional Hindu wedding ceremony took place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with close friends and family in attendance, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 28: Vidya Separates Abhira & Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 28: Vidya Separates Abhira & Maira

Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Is An Ode To Adab,...

Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Is An Ode To Adab,...

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah—Here's What It Means

Anupamaa Written Update, November 28: Rajni Tai Comes as Anupama's Saviour

Anupamaa Written Update, November 28: Rajni Tai Comes as Anupama's Saviour

Kap's Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Gangster Bandhu Man Singh Of Goldy Dhillon Gang In Conspiracy...

Kap's Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Gangster Bandhu Man Singh Of Goldy Dhillon Gang In Conspiracy...