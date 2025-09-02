Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Daughter's First Photos LEAKED? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Images

Bollywood's much-loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15 in Mumbai. The next day, the actors confirmed the happy news through a joint Instagram post, while also requesting privacy for their daughter.

The couple did not share any photos of their daughter and also requested paparazzi not to take her pictures or record videos. However, several a few days back, a set of pictures showing Sidharth and Kiara holding a baby surfaced on social media.

In one photo, Sidharth is seen cradling a child and looking at her affectionately, while another shows Kiara holding the little one with the couple smiling joyfully. The photos quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment sections with congratulatory messages and blessings. Some even remarked that the baby resembled Kiara.

However, the images are fake. A section of social media users pointed out that the viral photos have been digitally altered and do not feature the actors with their newborn daughter. They also flagged the visuals as AI-generated, clarifying that the baby shown was not Sidharth and Kiara's child.

Also, the new parents have not shared any pictures with the media or on their official social media accounts.

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- on July 15 in Mumbai, 2.5 years after their marriage. They had tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years.

In February 2025, they took everyone by surprise as they dropped a picture of two tiny knitted socks and announced that they were set to welcome their first child.

A day after the birth of their daughter, Sidharth and Kiara took to their social media and shared an official statement which read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl!"

They later also requested the paparazzi to not click their child until the family allows it.