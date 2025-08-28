'Pura Schedule Change Ho Gaya': Sidharth Malhotra Reveals His 'Daddy Duties' & How His & Kiara Advani's Lives Changed After Welcoming Baby Girl

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who recently embraced fatherhood, gave fans a peek into his new life as a dad during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. The actor graced the show alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor to promote their upcoming film Param Sundari.

In the yet-to-air episode, Sidharth candidly spoke about how becoming a father has completely altered his daily routine.

Sharing a glimpse of his "daddy duties," he said, "Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main wahin se aa raha hoon subah subah. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! 3-4baje feeding ho raha hai (My entire schedule has changed, I've just come from there early in the morning. Whether it's taking care of food, their sleeping pattern...these days the late nights are happening, but of a very different kind. Feeding happens around 3–4 in the morning)."

The actor added, "Main toh abhi supporting actor play kar raha hoon, jo sirf wahan pe khade hoke dekh raha hai (I'm just playing the role of a supporting actor right now, just standing there and watching)."

When Archana Puran Singh quizzed him about diaper duties, Sidharth admitted with a laugh, "Kiya hai diaper change, aur bina diaper ka 'Oops moment' bhi experience kiya hai ab toh."

The actor couldn't hide his joy while talking about his new role as a parent.

Sidharth and his actress-wife Kiara Advani welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- on July 15 in Mumbai, 2.5 years after their marriage. They had tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years, and their wedding video had become one of the most-liked posts on social media.

In February 2025, they took everyone by surprise as they dropped a picture of two tiny knitted socks and announced that they were set to welcome their first child.

A day after the birth of their daughter, Sidharth and Kiara took to their social media and shared an official statement which read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl!"

They later also requested the paparazzi to not click their child until the family allows it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is gearing up for the release of his next, Param Sundari, a cross-cultural romance, co-starring Janhvi. The film will release in theatres on August 29.