Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Shoot Disrupted After Locals Thrash Crew In Prayagraj, Cops Intervene; Video Surfaces

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are currently in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, shooting for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. However, the shoot was recently marred by chaos after an alleged scuffle broke out between the film's crew and some locals.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows a group of men attacking members of the film crew, following which the police arrived at the spot to control the situation. The clip, which is now being shared online, has raised concerns over the safety of the cast and crew.

While the footage clearly depicts the clash, the exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear. The locals are allegedly seen thrashing several members of the unit before the authorities intervened.

So far, neither the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do nor the actors have released any official statement regarding the incident. Take a look at the video here:

The Free Press Journal couldn't verify the authenticity of the video.

Another video has also gone viral on Reddit, showing the lead actors shooting a car sequence. While Ayushmann looks tensed, Sara, on the driver's seat, is seen engaging in a conversation with him.

The film, starring Ayushmann, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara in the lead roles, is one of the much-anticipated projects. According to media reports, actress Wamiqa Gabbi will also play a pivotal role in the film.

The comedy film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra. Reportedly, it will hit the big screens in the second half of 2026.