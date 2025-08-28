Nagarjuna Akkineni Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About 'The King Of Tollywood'

By: Sunanda Singh | August 28, 2025
Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actors and film producers in Indian cinema, primarily known for his work in Telugu films. He will turn 66 on August 29, 2025
Nagarjuna first appeared on screen as a child artist in the 1967 Telugu film Sudigundalu, produced by his father, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao
Before entering films, Nagarjuna pursued mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering, Guindy (Chennai), and later studied at Eastern Michigan University in the USA
He acted in the 1990 American film Criminal, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, which was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu
Nagarjuna co-owns the popular production company Annapurna Studios and has played a vital role in expanding its reach
Despite his busy career, Nagarjuna is deeply spiritual and has produced devotional films like Annamayya and Sri Ramadasu, both of which were huge successes and highlighted his versatility
Apart from cinema, Nagarjuna is deeply involved in social causes. Along with his wife Amala, he actively supports an NGO dedicated to animal welfare
Nagarjuna is one of the fittest actors in Indian cinema. He is admired for his youthful looks and fitness regime
