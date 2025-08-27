Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Viineet Kumar Singh

By: Sunanda Singh | August 27, 2025
Viineet Kumar Singh is an acclaimed Indian actor best known for his powerful performances in films and web series
He will turn 47 on Thursday, August 28, 2025. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
His role in Mukkabaaz earned him widespread acclaim and awards. Critics praised his physical transformation and emotional depth in portraying a struggling boxer
Apart from acting, Viineet has a deep love for music and poetry, often writing in his free time, which reflects his artistic personality beyond cinema
Before entering films, Viineet Kumar Singh was a qualified doctor. He completed his medical degree (BAMS) and initially practiced medicine before following his passion for acting
He faced rejection for years in Mumbai, working as an assistant director and taking small roles before getting recognition as an acto
From playing a gangster in Gangs of Wasseypur to a doctor in Betaal and a soldier in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Viineet has portrayed diverse characters across genres
