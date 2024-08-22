Vaani Kapoor Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 22, 2024
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will turn 36 on August 23. On her special day, take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them online
Befikre is a romantic film released in 2016. Vaani Kapoor plays Shyra Gill, a French tourist guide in the movie. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Bell Bottom is an action thriller film which was released in 2021. The actress plays the role of Radhika Malhotra, a RAW Agent, and Anshul Malhotra's (Akshay Kumar) wife. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
War is an action thriller film in which Vaani plays the role of Kabir's (Hrithik Roshan) girlfriend. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romantic comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Maanvi Brar, a transwoman. It is available to watch on Netflix. Vaani had received a lot of praise for her role.
Shuddh Desi Romance is a romantic comedy film which released in 2013. In the film, Vaani plays the role of an ordinary young woman from a small village named Tara. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Aaha Kalyanam is a Tamil romantic film which is based on the film Band Baaja Baaraat. In the film, the actress plays Shruti Subramaniam. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Khel Khel Mein is a comedy film which was released in 2024. In the film, the actress plays the role of Vartika Malik, who is the wife of Rishabh Malik (Akshay Kumar). According to reports, the film will be available soon on Netflix
