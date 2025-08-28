 Video: Ananya Panday Bids Farwell To Bappa, Opts For Eco-Friendly Visarjan At Mumbai Home
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on the second day of Ganeshotsav with a simple yet heartfelt visarjan at her residence in Mumbai. On Thursday (August 28), the actress shared a video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the intimate celebration with her family.

In the clip, Ananya is seen offering prayers before immersing the idol. Instead of heading to a public water body, she opted for an eco-friendly visarjan at home by immersing the idol in a large tub of water.

The actress was surrounded by her close family members during the ritual, with her mother Bhavana Pandey also seen assisting her in placing the idol into the tub.

What caught fans' attention was a sweet moment towards the end of the video, where Ananya leaned in and whispered something into the idol's ear.

Ananya captioned the video, "“पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या (Come back sooner next year)."

Earlier, Ananya had also shared pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. The photos showed the actress along with her family members, all dressed in traditional attire, posing in front of the beautifully decorated Ganpati idol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has an exciting lineup of films and projects, but for now, she is soaking in the festive spirit, keeping the tradition alive with her loved ones.

The actress was last seen in Kesari: Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

Ananya will also be seen in Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshaya. The romantic drama will be directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Reportedly, Ananya will also have a cameo in Aryan Khan's web series Ba****ds of Bollywood.

