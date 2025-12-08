 Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Reports Death Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Reports Death Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Reports Death Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), confirmed the development, stating, “An application has been received at the police station. Appropriate action will be taken after an inquiry.”

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Reports Death Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang |

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has approached the Oshiwara police, alleging that he has been receiving continuous death threats through WhatsApp messages and phone calls from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender allegedly demanded money and threatened to kill him if he worked with Salman Khan. An FIR is yet to be registered.

Police Say Inquiry Underway Before Action

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), confirmed the development, stating, “An application has been received at the police station. Appropriate action will be taken after an inquiry.”

On behalf of Singh, his manager N. Kumar Singh submitted the complaint on Sunday, stating that the actor had been receiving such threats for the last two days.

FPJ Shorts
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
TMC’s Suspended MLA Humayun Kabir Claims ₹2 Crore Donations In 48 Hours For 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
'New Science': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'AQI Is Temperature' Remark - VIDEO
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: Govt Warns Of Strict Action As Disruptions Continue; Airline Operates 1,800 Flights With 91% OTP, Seeks More Time On DGCA Notice | VIDEO

Threat Messages Warned Him Against Working With Salman Khan

According to the letter, team member Priyanshu Singh began receiving WhatsApp messages from 10:07 pm on Sunday, where the sender repeatedly claimed affiliation with the Bishnoi gang and issued serious threats. The sender also demanded money, creating fear, stress, and mental pressure for Singh and his team.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Conducts Surprise Inspection At Shatabdi Hospital In...
article-image

The letter further stated that the accused strictly warned Pawan Singh not to work with or share screen space with Salman Khan, threatening dire consequences.

Actor Seeks Police Protection Amid Growing Fear

Pawan Singh and his team reportedly feel “constant fear and insecurity” due to the threatening calls and messages. The complaint requests police protection for the actor. Singh recently appeared in the Bigg Boss finale, where he shared screen space with Salman Khan, the show's host.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 8: Mihir Exposes Ranvijay, Pari's...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 8: Mihir Exposes Ranvijay, Pari's...

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Reports Death Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Reports Death Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely...

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely...

Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up

Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Receives Death Threats From Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Over...

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Receives Death Threats From Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Over...