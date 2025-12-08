Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Reports Death Threats Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang |

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has approached the Oshiwara police, alleging that he has been receiving continuous death threats through WhatsApp messages and phone calls from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender allegedly demanded money and threatened to kill him if he worked with Salman Khan. An FIR is yet to be registered.

Police Say Inquiry Underway Before Action

Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), confirmed the development, stating, “An application has been received at the police station. Appropriate action will be taken after an inquiry.”

On behalf of Singh, his manager N. Kumar Singh submitted the complaint on Sunday, stating that the actor had been receiving such threats for the last two days.

Threat Messages Warned Him Against Working With Salman Khan

According to the letter, team member Priyanshu Singh began receiving WhatsApp messages from 10:07 pm on Sunday, where the sender repeatedly claimed affiliation with the Bishnoi gang and issued serious threats. The sender also demanded money, creating fear, stress, and mental pressure for Singh and his team.

The letter further stated that the accused strictly warned Pawan Singh not to work with or share screen space with Salman Khan, threatening dire consequences.

Actor Seeks Police Protection Amid Growing Fear

Pawan Singh and his team reportedly feel “constant fear and insecurity” due to the threatening calls and messages. The complaint requests police protection for the actor. Singh recently appeared in the Bigg Boss finale, where he shared screen space with Salman Khan, the show's host.