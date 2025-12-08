 Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely Emptied Me Emotionally...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely Emptied Me Emotionally...'

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely Emptied Me Emotionally...'

Kriti Sanon, last seen in Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush, said the emotionally draining role of Mukti pushed her to choose something lighter next. Speaking about Cocktail 2, she shared, "Tere Ishk Mein completely emptied me emotionally. I needed something light and fun, and when Cocktail came my way, I knew this was the space I wanted to be in."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush in the lead, played a dark, conflicted and emotionally complex role as Mukti, with the film currently performing well at the box office. The actress is set to star next in Cocktail 2, a sequel to the 2012 hit that featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, and she has now revealed what made her say yes to the film after portraying such a dark character.

Kriti Sanon On Cocktail 2

Speaking to Variety, Kriti said, "Tere Ishk Mein was so emotionally draining, it had completely emptied me emotionally. I felt I needed something light and fun, and that’s when Cocktail came my way. I thought, 'This is it. This is the space I want to be in.' It’s also nice to play characters that are poles apart, to not get too much of the load on you emotionally, because going back-to-back with deeply layered roles can take a toll on you."

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Air Quality, Admits It's Getting Worse: '... Won't Be...
article-image

Further, Kriti stated that Cocktail 2's story is really fun, refreshing and modern, and reflects the kind of relationships and equations people have today. She also clarified that the sequel has nothing to do with the story of the first film, Cocktail, but carries the same vibe, adding that her character this time is truly exciting.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 2-Day Training Programme For 20,000 Women To Boost Skills, Employment & Empowerment
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 2-Day Training Programme For 20,000 Women To Boost Skills, Employment & Empowerment
IND vs SA 1st t20I: Shubman Gill Hails BCCI's CoE As 'Paradise', Says 'You Can't Ask For Better'
IND vs SA 1st t20I: Shubman Gill Hails BCCI's CoE As 'Paradise', Says 'You Can't Ask For Better'
Thane News: RTO Penalises 47 Rapido Bike Taxi Riders For Illegal Operations In Kalyan-Dombivli; Over ₹1 Lakh Collected In Fines
Thane News: RTO Penalises 47 Rapido Bike Taxi Riders For Illegal Operations In Kalyan-Dombivli; Over ₹1 Lakh Collected In Fines
SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin Kanta Pandey
SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Kriti Sanon On Back-To-Back Flops

Talking about her back-to-back flops, Kriti stated that she went through a phase where her films simply didn't connect, and when that happened, she realised what had gone wrong, she had stopped listening to her gut.

"I was listening to all the chatter around me about what kind of films I should do: 'It’s a big film, a big project.' One day, I realised that projects don’t really work for me. I really need to feel it, the story, and the character; I need to have something to do in the film where I can add value," she added.

Kriti stated that her last few films have been the result of her finally listening to her gut. Sometimes, she added, one realises that their decisions are made purely on the basis of what they’re feeling in that moment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely...

Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely...

Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up

Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Receives Death Threats From Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Over...

Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Receives Death Threats From Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Over...

Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His...

Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His...

'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him

'When You Win, I Win': Ranveer Singh Gets Emotional As Dhurandhar Co-Star Sara Arjun Praises Him