Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Choosing Cocktail 2 After Tere Ishk Mein: 'Aanand L. Rai's Film Completely Emptied Me Emotionally...'

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush in the lead, played a dark, conflicted and emotionally complex role as Mukti, with the film currently performing well at the box office. The actress is set to star next in Cocktail 2, a sequel to the 2012 hit that featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, and she has now revealed what made her say yes to the film after portraying such a dark character.

Kriti Sanon On Cocktail 2

Speaking to Variety, Kriti said, "Tere Ishk Mein was so emotionally draining, it had completely emptied me emotionally. I felt I needed something light and fun, and that’s when Cocktail came my way. I thought, 'This is it. This is the space I want to be in.' It’s also nice to play characters that are poles apart, to not get too much of the load on you emotionally, because going back-to-back with deeply layered roles can take a toll on you."

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor Shooting for Cocktail 2 in Italy#Shahidkapoor #KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/dQPUCZeuDl — BollyGupp (@BollyGup) September 16, 2025

Further, Kriti stated that Cocktail 2's story is really fun, refreshing and modern, and reflects the kind of relationships and equations people have today. She also clarified that the sequel has nothing to do with the story of the first film, Cocktail, but carries the same vibe, adding that her character this time is truly exciting.

Kriti Sanon On Back-To-Back Flops

Talking about her back-to-back flops, Kriti stated that she went through a phase where her films simply didn't connect, and when that happened, she realised what had gone wrong, she had stopped listening to her gut.

"I was listening to all the chatter around me about what kind of films I should do: 'It’s a big film, a big project.' One day, I realised that projects don’t really work for me. I really need to feel it, the story, and the character; I need to have something to do in the film where I can add value," she added.

Kriti stated that her last few films have been the result of her finally listening to her gut. Sometimes, she added, one realises that their decisions are made purely on the basis of what they’re feeling in that moment.