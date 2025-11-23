Kriti Sanon Expresses Concern Over Delhi's Air Quality, Admits Its Getting Worse: 'Something Needs To Be Done...' —VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently performed at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's sangeet in Udaipur, travelled to Delhi for the press event for her upcoming film Teri Ishk Mein with Dhanush, where she expressed deep concern over the rising air pollution as the city's Air Quality Index surged to 471 on Sunday, entering the hazardous category.

Kriti Sanon Addresses Delhi's Air Quality

The 35-year-old actress, who hails from Delhi, said on Saturday at the press meet, "I don't think saying anything will help. It (pollution) is getting worse and worse. I am from Delhi, and I know what it used to be earlier, and it is getting worse. Something needs to be done to stop it; otherwise, it will reach a point where we won't be able to see each other standing next to us."

Check out the video:

On Working With Dhanush In Tere Ishk Mein

Further, Kriti spoke about working with Dhanush, saying she considers him an incredible actor and has always admired his talent and craft.

"I believe he has a very strong grasp of his craft. He’s very nuanced; he has also directed a lot of films, bringing a wealth of experience and understanding to scenes and how they will translate on screen," she said.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is a spiritual sequel to the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush.

The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is slated to hit theatres on November 28. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, with a script by Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.