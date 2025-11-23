120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's Film Shows Growth Over Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy, Earning ₹6.25 Crore

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's Film Shows Growth Over Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy | Photo Via YouTube

Farhan Akhtar's war film 120 Bahadur and Riteish Deshmukh's adult comedy Mastiii 4 are currently competing at the box office following their clash on Friday, November 21. On Day 1, Mastiii 4 held a slight lead with Rs 2.50 crore, while 120 Bahadur earned Rs 2.35 crore. However, on Day 2, 120 Bahadur witnessed notable growth and managed to surpass Mastiii 4 in collections.

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur netted Rs 4 crore on Day 2, taking its domestic total to Rs 6.25 crore, while Mastiii 4 collected Rs 2.75 crore, bringing its two-day total to Rs 5.50 crore.

About 120 Bahadur

Inspired by the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La, 120 Bahadur featured Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

The film is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan's Excel Entertainment, alongside Amit Chandrra for Trigger Happy Studios.

About Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the sex-comedy franchise, stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, and also features cameos by Genelia D’Souza, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri.

For the unversed, Mastiii 4 is directed by Milap Zaveri, whose last directorial, Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, ended up becoming a hit venture at the box office