 120 Bahadur X Review: Netizens Praise Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Call It 'Visual Delight' & 'Must Watch'
120 Bahadur X Review: Netizens Praise Farhan Akhtar As Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Call It 'Visual Delight' & 'Must Watch'

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, based on the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, opened on Friday to glowing reviews. Netizens praised Farhan's portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh. One user wrote, "Just walked out of #120Bahadur shaking... must watch." Another said, "Farhan ji ne dil jeet liya," while a third added, "This isn't acting; this is reincarnation energy."

Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar's latest war film, 120 Bahadur, hit theatres on Friday, clashing with Mastiii 4 at the box office. Inspired by the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La, the film features Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Following its release, several netizens who caught the morning shows couldn’t stop praising the film and Farhan’s powerful performance. Inspired by real events, it also includes Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator.



Netizens have given 120 Bahadur a big thumbs up, with several users on X (formerly Twitter) showering the film with praise. A user wrote, "Just walked out of #120Bahadur shaking. 118 jawans, -30°C, no air support, yet they fought till the last bullet & breath. This film doesn’t glorify war; it glorifies sacrifice. Loudest silence I’ve ever heard in a theater when the credits rolled. Must watch. #RezangLa."

Another said, "Got the opportunity to watch 120 Bahadur at paid preview and honestly I'm Hooked. Real story with real emotions and and epic real tribute. Farhan ji ne dil jeet liya with this one."

A third user added, "I refuse to believe Farhan Akhtar is NOT Major Shaitan Singh in real life. The way he’s perfected every mannerism… this isn’t acting, this is full reincarnation energy."

120 Bahadur Cast

120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

The film is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan's Excel Entertainment, alongside Amit Chandrra for Trigger Happy Studios.

