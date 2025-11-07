 120 Bahadur Real Story: Farhan Akhtar's Film Is Based On The Battle Of Rezang La—Here's Everything You Need To Know About It
120 Bahadur Real Story: Farhan Akhtar's Film Is Based On The Battle Of Rezang La—Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Farhan Akhtar is set to bring to life one of the most heroic yet untold chapters in Indian military history with 120 Bahadur. Inspired by the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, the film honours 120 Indian soldiers' valour. Co-starring Raashii Khanna, the war epic releases on November 21, 2025, and was shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is set to bring to life one of the most heroic yet untold chapters in Indian military history with 120 Bahadur. On Thursday, November 6, the actor unveiled the trailer for the war drama inspired by the legendary Battle of Rezang La (1962), in which he portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the Param Vir Chakra awardee. It showcases a stirring account of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

The film is a tribute to the valour of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against thousands of enemy troops in freezing Ladakh, a tale etched in Indian military history.

120 Bahadur - Real Story

The Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962, stands as one of the most heroic chapters in Indian military history. Taking place during the Sino-Indian War, the battle was fought in the harsh terrain of Eastern Ladakh, at an altitude of over 16,000 feet, where temperatures dipped far below freezing.

Rezang La was defended by the 13 Kumaon Regiment, mainly comprising Ahir soldiers from Haryana, led by the indomitable Major Shaitan Singh. Tasked with holding a crucial mountain pass in the Chushul sector, just 120 Indian soldiers found themselves up against a massive wave of over 3,000 Chinese troops.

Despite being heavily outnumbered and poorly equipped compared to the Chinese forces, the Indian soldiers held their ground with determination. The battle was marked by hand-to-hand combat, close-range firing, and extraordinary courage.

Major Shaitan Singh moved from post to post under heavy fire, motivating his men and keeping their morale high. He was mortally wounded during the battle but refused to be evacuated, choosing instead to stay and fight till the end.

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour.

Out of the 120 soldiers who fought at Rezang La, 114 were martyred, and their bodies were later found in positions that bore testimony to their final stand - guns still clutched, bullets used to the last.

The Chinese later admitted suffering heavy casualties and never advanced further into that sector. The Battle of Rezang La became a symbol of unmatched bravery and sacrifice, immortalising the spirit of the Indian Army. Today, a memorial stands at Rezang La in honour of these heroes, reminding generations of their extraordinary valour.

About 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur is slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025, and also stars Raashii Khanna in a lead role.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan under Excel Entertainment, along with Amit Chandrra.

Shot extensively across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, 120 Bahadur promises a visually rich war epic, mounted on an unprecedented scale

